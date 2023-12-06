Portal overcomes Statesboro in seat-squirming affair

Statesboro came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Portal 45-44.

It took a 16-11 rally, but the Panthers were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Portal faced off against Brooklet Southeast Bulloch.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.