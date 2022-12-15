ajc logo
X

Seneca passes stress test against Carnesville Franklin County

Sports
By Sports Bot
21 minutes ago

It wasn’t an ESPN highlight, but Seneca will take its 65-53 victory over Carnesville Franklin County on December 14 in South Carolina boys high school basketball.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jonathan Newton

When Georgia Tech’s Buster Faulkner was Parkview’s quarterback6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech trying for late additions to signing class
11h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons place Marcus Mariota on injured reserve, surgery next week
10h ago

Credit: TNS

Ohio State star TreVeyon Henderson out for Georgia game
14h ago

Credit: TNS

Ohio State star TreVeyon Henderson out for Georgia game
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons injury report: Elijah Wilkinson back; Chuma Edoga did not practice
5h ago
The Latest

Pretty portrait: Hampton Lovejoy paints a victorious picture in win over Forest Park
Rome Coosa outduels Rome Armuchee in competitive clash
Dawsonville Dawson County collects victory over Jasper Pickens County
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Top Republican calls for Georgia to end runoff elections
7h ago
AAA forecasts 3.5 million in Georgia will travel for year-end holidays
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top