Boys Baseball Roundup – May 1, 2024

Fayetteville Whitewater overwhelms Perry

Fayetteville Whitewater handled Perry 18-8 in an impressive showing in Georgia high school baseball on May 1.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian earns narrow win over Hogansville Callaway

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian topped Hogansville Callaway 4-3 in a tough tilt on May 1 in Georgia baseball action.

Loganville Grayson allows no points against Sharpsburg East Coweta

Loganville Grayson’s defense throttled Sharpsburg East Coweta, resulting in a 1-0 shutout for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Sharpsburg East Coweta High on May 1.

Nahunta Brantley County exhales after close call with Sylvester Worth County

Nahunta Brantley County posted a narrow 8-6 win over Sylvester Worth County in Georgia high school baseball action on May 1.

Perry grinds out close victory over Fayetteville Whitewater

Perry finally found a way to top Fayetteville Whitewater 3-2 during this Georgia baseball game on May 1.

