Boys Baseball Roundup – March 21, 2024

Adairsville survives for narrow win over Rossville Ridgeland

Adairsville topped Rossville Ridgeland 7-5 in a tough tilt on March 21 in Georgia baseball.

Atlanta Lovett defense stifles McDonough

A suffocating defense helped Atlanta Lovett handle McDonough 17-0 in Georgia high school baseball action on March 21.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian edges past Tallulah Falls in tough test

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian topped Tallulah Falls 12-10 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 21.

Canton Creekview overcomes Rome in seat-squirming affair

Canton Creekview finally found a way to top Rome 6-5 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 21.

Columbus Jordan pockets slim win over Macon Rutland

Columbus Jordan posted a narrow 6-4 win over Macon Rutland during this Georgia baseball game on March 21.

Gainesville Chestatee overcomes deficit and Gainesville East Forsyth

Gainesville East Forsyth cut in front to start, but Gainesville Chestatee answered the challenge to collect a 10-4 victory at Gainesville Chestatee High on March 21 in Georgia baseball action.

Hawkinsville overwhelms McRae Telfair County

It was a tough night for McRae Telfair County which was overmatched by Hawkinsville in this 14-4 verdict.

Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. earns solid win over Lithonia

Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. eventually beat Lithonia 8-4 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 21.

Valdosta Lowndes shuts out Norman Park Colquitt County

Defense dominated as Valdosta Lowndes pitched a 13-0 shutout of Norman Park Colquitt County in Georgia high school baseball action on March 21.

Wrightsville Johnson County defense stifles Irwinton Wilkinson County

A suffocating defense helped Wrightsville Johnson County handle Irwinton Wilkinson County 13-0 for a Georgia high school baseball victory on March 21.

