Marietta shuts out Canton Creekview

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran catcher Will Schnure (left) and Mt. Paran pitcher Kyle Trammell (26) confer during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran.

By Sports Bot
33 minutes ago

Marietta’s defense throttled Canton Creekview, resulting in a 6-0 shutout in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 15.

Recently on March 6, Marietta squared off with Smyrna Campbell in a baseball game.

Check out our complete boys baseball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

