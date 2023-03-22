X

Rome proves to be too much for Canton Creekview

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Sports Bot
26 minutes ago

Rome notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Canton Creekview 6-2 at Rome High on March 21 in Georgia baseball action.

Recently on March 10, Rome squared off with Woodstock River Ridge in a baseball game.

