Sports

Boys Baseball Roundup – March 15, 2024

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran Kyle Trammell (26) reacts after he struck out to end the game during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran Kyle Trammell (26) reacts after he struck out to end the game during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
By Sports Bot
36 minutes ago

Gainesville North Hall shuts out Gainesville East Forsyth

Defense dominated as Gainesville North Hall pitched a 1-0 shutout of Gainesville East Forsyth for a Georgia high school baseball victory on March 15.

Last season, Gainesville North Hall and Gainesville East Forsyth squared off on March 13, 2023 at Gainesville East Forsyth.

In recent action on March 6, Gainesville East Forsyth faced off against Bogart North Oconee and Gainesville North Hall took on Athens Cedar Shoals on March 6 at Athens Cedar Shoals High School.

Jesup Wayne County defense stifles Waynesboro Burke County

Defense dominated as Jesup Wayne County pitched a 7-0 shutout of Waynesboro Burke County in Georgia high school baseball action on March 15.

In recent action on March 8, Waynesboro Burke County faced off against Evans Greenbrier and Jesup Wayne County took on Vidalia on March 4 at Vidalia High School.

Marietta shuts out Canton Creekview

Marietta’s defense throttled Canton Creekview, resulting in a 6-0 shutout in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 15.

Recently on March 6, Marietta squared off with Smyrna Campbell in a baseball game.

Pearson Atkinson County denies Statenville Echols County’s challenge

Pearson Atkinson County notched a win against Statenville Echols County 6-2 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 15.

In recent action on March 7, Pearson Atkinson County faced off against Mt Vernon Montgomery County.

Savannah Benedictine Military claims victory against Savannah Islands

Savannah Benedictine Military collected a solid win over Savannah Islands in an 8-4 verdict at Savannah Islands High on March 15 in Georgia baseball action.

Last time Savannah Benedictine Military and Savannah Islands played in a 11-3 game on March 13, 2023.

In recent action on March 8, Savannah Islands faced off against Reidsville Tattnall County and Savannah Benedictine Military took on Statesboro on March 1 at Statesboro High School.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

EXCLUSIVE: The Gathering Spot will build its next club in Houston5h ago

Credit: AP

Judge delays Trump’s hush-money criminal trial, citing last-minute evidence dump
5h ago

Credit: AP

End of 6% real estate commissions could mean lower home prices
7h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

As thousands of children are kicked off Medicaid, Ossoff and McBath want answers
9h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

As thousands of children are kicked off Medicaid, Ossoff and McBath want answers
9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

USPS mail delivery delays causing frustration among metro Atlanta residents
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Savannah Benedictine Military claims victory against Savannah Islands
35m ago
Pearson Atkinson County denies Statenville Echols County’s challenge
35m ago
Marietta shuts out Canton Creekview
35m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Ryker Sixkiller

Stickball: Native American sport gains new attention in Georgia
How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban
Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief