Boys Baseball Roundup – March 15, 2024

Gainesville North Hall shuts out Gainesville East Forsyth

Defense dominated as Gainesville North Hall pitched a 1-0 shutout of Gainesville East Forsyth for a Georgia high school baseball victory on March 15.

Last season, Gainesville North Hall and Gainesville East Forsyth squared off on March 13, 2023 at Gainesville East Forsyth.

In recent action on March 6, Gainesville East Forsyth faced off against Bogart North Oconee and Gainesville North Hall took on Athens Cedar Shoals on March 6 at Athens Cedar Shoals High School.

Jesup Wayne County defense stifles Waynesboro Burke County

Defense dominated as Jesup Wayne County pitched a 7-0 shutout of Waynesboro Burke County in Georgia high school baseball action on March 15.

In recent action on March 8, Waynesboro Burke County faced off against Evans Greenbrier and Jesup Wayne County took on Vidalia on March 4 at Vidalia High School.

Marietta shuts out Canton Creekview

Marietta’s defense throttled Canton Creekview, resulting in a 6-0 shutout in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 15.

Recently on March 6, Marietta squared off with Smyrna Campbell in a baseball game.

Pearson Atkinson County denies Statenville Echols County’s challenge

Pearson Atkinson County notched a win against Statenville Echols County 6-2 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 15.

In recent action on March 7, Pearson Atkinson County faced off against Mt Vernon Montgomery County.

Savannah Benedictine Military claims victory against Savannah Islands

Savannah Benedictine Military collected a solid win over Savannah Islands in an 8-4 verdict at Savannah Islands High on March 15 in Georgia baseball action.

Last time Savannah Benedictine Military and Savannah Islands played in a 11-3 game on March 13, 2023.

In recent action on March 8, Savannah Islands faced off against Reidsville Tattnall County and Savannah Benedictine Military took on Statesboro on March 1 at Statesboro High School.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.