Blakely Early County overcomes Donalsonville Seminole County 33-13

Blakely Early County grabbed a 33-13 victory at the expense of Donalsonville Seminole County at Blakely Early County High on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

The Bobcats’ offense jumped in front for a 15-6 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Bobcats’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with an 18-7 points differential.

Last season, Blakely Early County and Donalsonville Seminole County squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Donalsonville Seminole County High School.

