Atlanta Marist scores early, pulls away from Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic

Atlanta Marist left no doubt in recording a 31-14 win over Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic in Georgia high school football on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Atlanta Marist a 10-0 lead over Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic.

The War Eagles opened a giant 17-0 gap over the Titans at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Atlanta Marist and Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Atlanta Marist School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Atlanta Marist faced off against Savannah Christian.

