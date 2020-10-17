Week 7 Friday Night Roundup

Class 5A

Class 4A

North Oconee 44, Chestatee 0

North Oconee quarterback Bubba Chandler completed 7-of-11 pass attempts for 193 yards and five touchdowns in the first half as the host Titans stormed to a 41-0 lead. Chance Cross and Eli Warrington each recorded two touchdown receptions and Gavin Bloom also notched a receiving score. Phillip Ard knocked in a 32-yard field goal in the third quarter to provide the final tally.

Class 3A

Carver-Atlanta 20, Westminster 10

Bobby Sims rushed for two touchdowns to lead Carver-Atlanta past visiting Westminster. Kiontae Strozier also tossed a 10-yard scoring strike to Terrico Faulks that gave the Panthers a 12-0 lead at halftime. The Wildcats chipped away with a five-yard touchdown run by Denton Shamburger and were set up nicely at Carver-Atlanta’s five-yard line with five minutes remaining in a 12-7 ballgame, but they had to settle for an Alex Bacchetta field goal. The Panthers promptly put the game away thanks to Sims' second score with two minutes left. Carver-Atlanta forced three turnovers, including a Devonte Amasiani interception.

Class 2A

Laney 12, Butler 8

Jordan Stringer rushed for a Laney touchdown that put the Wildcats up 6-0 at the half, but host Butler stole an 8-6 lead with just 10 minutes left in the fourth with an Eddie Brown touchdown run and successful two-point conversion. Laney drove down to the Butler 19-yard line where quarterback Javaris Harris found Marcellus Brigham for the game-winning touchdown pass with 5:45 left in the game. Butler’s comeback attempt ended with a late fumble recovery by Laney’s Markell Brigham that iced the game.

Class A-Public

Commerce 35, Greene County 0

Commerce did all its scoring in the first half to open up Region 8 lopsided win over visiting Greene County. Sammy Brown cashed in Commerce’s opening drive with a 16-yard touchdown run in the first quarter before the No. 4 ranked Tigers piled on 28 more points in the second quarter. Michael Sherman (10 yards), Elijah Burns (9) and Trey Huff (17) each rushed for touchdowns and sophomore Jack Fagan returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.

Class A-Private

Mt. Vernon 50, Loganville Christian 14

Mt. Vernon closed out its homecoming victory with 23 unanswered points after Loganville Christian cut the lead to 27-14 with 5:59 left in the third quarter. Mustangs quarterback Blake Kytle threw touchdown passes to Jack Mette and Andrew Douglas and rushed for three touchdowns. Mt. Vernon’s Liam O’Toole and Luke Barnes each rushed for second-half touchdowns and William Lavender made a field goal late in the third quarter that was set up by a Cameron Jackson interception. Junior Edward Hires also had an interception that iced the game with just 1:27 left to play.

Athens Academy 35, Wesleyan 0

Tre Hawkins rushed for three touchdowns and Athens Academy also used a dominant defensive performance to defeat host Wesleyan. Although the undefeated Spartans have not allowed more than 14 points in any of five games this season, this marked their first shutout. In addition to Hawkins' offensive heroics, Palmer Bush threw touchdown passes of 48 and 39 yards to Ethan Connelly and Jack Nasworthy, respectively. Athens Academy led 7-0 after one quarter, 14-0 at halftime, and 28-0 going into the fourth.