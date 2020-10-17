Milton 35, Alpharetta 20

The Raiders then forced a three-and-out and scored again on the second play of the drive, when Guthrie delivered a perfectly placed floater down the sideline to Carriere Matteo for a 52-yard score with 2:05 left. However, the Raiders mishandled the extra-point snap and the Eagles maintained a 21-20 lead.

The Raiders received possession to start the second half but Milton’s Bryce Thornton intercepted a pass and returned it 15 yards to the Alpharetta 41. Nine plays later, McDonald ran for a 1-yard score on third-and-6 to give the Eagles a 28-20 lead with 6:32 left in the third.

After a Raiders three-and-out, the Eagles put the game away with a 12-play, six-minute drive that bled into the fourth quarter and culminated in McDonald’s third score, a 3-yard run up the middle on third-and-6 to bring the score to its final margin with 11:20 left to play. Earlier in the drive, the Eagles were facing third-and-14 from the 22 when Farrell ran for 10 yards and then, on fourth-and-4, ran for 5 yards to keep the drive alive.

Alpharetta’s last three drives ended in two turnover-on-downs and an interception.

It was the Eagles' fifth win in a row over Alpharetta, a school they’ve dominated over the years, leading the all-time series 11-3.

Next week both teams continue region play, with Milton traveling to Etowah and Alpharetta playing at Woodstock.

Milton 7 14 7 7 — 35

Alpharetta 7 13 0 — 20

A — Jake Gil 4 run (Ashe Matthew kick)

M — LT Overton 46 pass from Devin Farrell (Christian Colasurdo kick)

M — Jordan McDonald 5 run (Colasurdo kick)

M — Farrell 16 run (Colasurdo kick)

A — Ben Guthrie 8 run (Matthew kick)

A — Carriere Matteo 52 pass from Guthrie (run failed)

M — McDonald 1 run (Jason Aussin kick)

M — McDonald 3 run (Colasurdo kick)