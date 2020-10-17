Paulding, Carver, Pace upset top-10 opponents

Houston County beat No. 7 Veterans of 5A 7-0. Houston County, from 6A, is a bigger school, but had lost the previous two seasons to its county rival, each time in close decisions.

George Walton Academy was another unranked team that beat a ranked opponent. GWA defeated No. 8 Holy Innocents' 28-21 in a Class 1A Private game.

A few other top-10 teams lost, but to other ranked teams.

The most impressive of those winners was probably Appling County, the No. 6 team from 3A, which beat Class 4A’s No. 3, Benedictine, 28-21. Appling is 5-0 for the first time since 2011.

Marist, the No. 1 team in 4A, beat No. 8 Hapeville Charter 30-0.

No. 8 Thomasville beat No. 5 Early County 31-14 in a 2A game.

Class 1A Private powers Athens Academy and Eagle’s Landing Christian were dominant against worthy challengers. Athens Academy, ranked No. 1, beat No. 5 Wesleyan 35-0 while No. 3 ELCA beat No. 6 Trinity Christian 34-0.

No. 6 Macon County beat No. 7 Taylor County 45-27 in a Class 1A Public game.