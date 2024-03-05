Week 4 Boys Soccer Rankings

Lambert is at the top of the state’s highest class and leads Archer, Milton, South Forsyth and Discovery in the top 5. Hillgrove comes in at No. 6 with Collins Hill, West Forsyth, Meadowcreek and Berkmar filling the top 10.

River Ridge is the team to beat in Class 6A with Johns Creek, North Atlanta, Blessed Trinity and Lassiter in the top 5.

Dalton tops Class 5A with Clarke Central, Centennial, McIntosh and Woodland-Cartersville filling the top 5. Johnson-Gainesville, Westminster, Starr’s Mill, East Hall and Whitewater lead the Class 4A top 5. In Class 3A, Savannah Country Day is at the top with Columbus, Wesleyan, Hebron and Bremen in the top 5.