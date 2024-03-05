Week 4 Boys Soccer Rankings

Lambert is at the top of the state’s highest class and leads Archer, Milton, South Forsyth and Discovery in the top 5. Hillgrove comes in at No. 6 with Collins Hill, West Forsyth, Meadowcreek and Berkmar filling the top 10.
River Ridge is the team to beat in Class 6A with Johns Creek, North Atlanta, Blessed Trinity and Lassiter in the top 5.
Dalton tops Class 5A with Clarke Central, Centennial, McIntosh and Woodland-Cartersville filling the top 5. Johnson-Gainesville, Westminster, Starr’s Mill, East Hall and Whitewater lead the Class 4A top 5. In Class 3A, Savannah Country Day is at the top with Columbus, Wesleyan, Hebron and Bremen in the top 5.
Tattnall County tops Class 2A, Atlanta International is ranked atop Class A Division I and Georgia Military is the No. 1 in Class A Division II.
Class 7A
1. Lambert
2. Archer
3. Milton
4. South Forsyth
5. Discovery
6. Hillgrove
7. Collins Hill
8. West Forsyth
9. Meadowcreek
10. Berkmar
Class 6A
1. River Ridge
2. Johns Creek
3. North Atlanta
4. Blessed Trinity
5. Lassiter
6. Sprayberry
7. St. Pius X
8. Sequoyah
9. North Forsyth
10. Veterans
Class 5A
1. Dalton
2. Clarke Central
3. Centennial
4. McIntosh
5. Woodland-Cartersville
6. Northview
7. Kell
8. Chattahoochee
9. Heritage-Conyers
10. Calhoun
Class 4A
1. Johnson-Gainesville
2. Westminster
3. Starr’s Mill
4. East Hall
5. Whitewater
6. Cedar Shoals
7. Perry
8. Pace Academy
9. Druid Hills
10. Chestatee
Class 3A
1. Savannah Country Day
2. Columbus
3. Wesleyan
4. Hebron Christian
5. Bremen
6. Oconee County
7. Coahulla Creek
8. Pike County
9. Harlem
10. Richmond Academy
Class 2A
1. Tattnall County
2. Union County
3. Toombs County
4. Model
5. Walker
6. Callaway
7. Appling County
8. North Murray
9. Providence Christian
10. Jeff Davis
Class A Division I
1. Atlanta International
2. Tallulah Falls
3. Paideia
4. Whitefield Academy
5. Dalton Academy
6. Mount Vernon
7. BASA
8. Metter
9. East Laurens
10. Rabun County
Class A Division II
1. Georgia Military
2. Lake Oconee Academy
3. Atlanta Classical Academy
4. Dooly County
5. Portal
6. Christian Heritage
7. Lincoln County
8. Macon County
9. Mt. Zion-Carroll
10. Atkinson County
Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC