Track and Field Blog: Friday Night Lights in Rome headlines weekend meet Calendar

On Wednesday, the host Wildcats swept the three-team Westminster Varsity meet—topping Wesleyan and Lovett in the team’s fifth meet of the season. Reigning Track Athlete of the Year Grace Smith added a first-place finish in the Girls 100 meter hurdles with a 14.80 time—which is good enough for a Georgia top 25 mark this season. Second-place Tia Hall (Wesleyan) clocked a personal record 16.22. Westminster’s Ryan McFadden earned a top finish in the 100 meter dash with a 12.26 and earned second in the 200 meter dash with a 26.61. Lovett’s Malia Allmon earned first place in the 200 meter dash with a personal record time of 25.71. Junior Lucy Johnson clocked a top 50 Georgia mark in the 1600 meter run with a 5:17.13 and freshman Luca Plyler demolished the field with a first-place 12;47.07 in the 3200 meter. On the boys side, Jayden Desnoyer, Chris Young and Jason Dural achieved a 1-2-3 finish in the Boys 110 meter hurdles and three total Wildcats achieved personal records in the event. Additionally, Brenner McCamey placed first in the high jump with a personal record 6-3. Senior Phillips Moore hit a Georgia top 25 Discus Throw with a 161-4 first-place finish.

Whitefield Academy also swept its home meet on Wednesday and topped a six-team girls field and seven-team boys field convincingly. The Lady Wolfpack earned 213 points to second-place Mt. Vernon’s 109 and the boys racked up 259 points to Mt. Vernon’s 87. The boys garnered 72 of their points in the sprints and got top finishes from sophomores Jace Baker (11.27) and Mason Relaford (11.64) in the 100 meter dash. Teammates Bryce Duck and Bryson Logan also ran personal best and sub-12 times to earn another eight combined points to the tally.

The majority of the state has been observing its spring break this week and we will see the major meets resume early next week with the aptly named Seckinger Back from the Break 2024 meet. That will be hosted by the Jags on April 8 and will include Bethlehem Christian, Dacula, Discovery, Gainesville, Loganville Christian, Riverside Military and host Seckinger. Historic Barron Stadium will be hosting the Friday Night Lights in Rome meet this Friday. The field will include Bleckley County, Booker T. Washington, Cedartown, Coosa, Darlington, Homewood, Marietta, Pepperell, Prince Avenue Christian, Therrell and the host Wolves. The Marietta girls are fresh off a major victory at the Cobb County Championships. In the Blue Devils’ triumph, Marietta’s Mary Nesmith made a complete sweep of the distance events on the girls side, winning the 3,200 (10:40.97) after her victory in the 1,600 two days earlier.