State high school basketball quarterfinals schedule

Girls
(Girls games scheduled for Tuesday, but subject to change)
Class 7A
R2 #1 Campbell at R5 #1 Cherokee
R3 #1 North Paulding at R8 #1 Buford
R7 #1 Norcross at R4 #1 Grayson
R6 #1 Milton at R1 #1 Lowndes
Class 6A
R1 #2 Veterans at R5 #1 Langston Hughes
R3 #1 Woodward Academy at R8 #1 North Forsyth
R7 #1 Pope at R4 #1 Marist
R6 #1 River Ridge at R1 #1 Tift County
Class 5A
R2 #1 Union Grove at R5 #1 Jackson-Atlanta
R7 #2 Cartersville at R3 #1 Harris County
R7 #1 Dalton at R4 #1 Arabia Mountain
R5 #2 Midtown at R2 #2 Jones County
Class 4A
R2 #1 Baldwin at R5 #1 Stockbridge
R4 #2 Fayette County at R8 #1 Chestatee
R8 #2 North Oconee at R4 #1 Starr’s Mill
R6 #1 Holy Innocents’ at R1 #1 Hardaway
Class 3A
R7 #3 White County at R1 #2 Monroe
R4 #2 Morgan County at R8 #1 Hebron Christian
R7 #1 Wesleyan at R4 #1 Cross Creek
R8 #3 Hart County at R1 #1 Carver-Columbus
Class 2A
R2 #1 Central-Macon at R5 #1 Columbia
R4 #2 Josey at R8 #1 Banks County
R7 #1 Murray County at R4 #1 Butler
R6 #1 Mt. Paran at R1 #1 Dodge County
Class A Division I
R6 #2 Galloway at R2 #1 Swainsboro
R3 #1 Bryan County at R8 #1 Rabun County
R8 #2 Athens Christian at R4 #1 Lamar County
R2 #2 East Laurens at R6 #1 St. Francis
Class A Division II
R6 #2 Chattahoochee County at R2 #1 Clinch County
R7 #2 Christian Heritage at R3 #1 Montgomery County
R7 #1 Greenforest at R4 #1 Wilcox County
R6 #1 Taylor County at R1 #1 Seminole County
Boys
(Boys games scheduled for Wednesday, but subject to change)
Class 7A
R2 #1 Campbell at R5 #1 Wheeler
R7 #2 Norcross at R3 #1 McEachern
R7 #1 Peachtree Ridge at R4 #1 Grayson
R2 #2 Pebblebrook at R6 #1 Milton
Class 6A
R2 #1 Grovetown at R5 #1 Alexander
R5 #4 Douglas County at R3 #1 Woodward Academy
R5 #3 Langston Hughes at R3 #2 Jonesboro
R4 #4 Riverwood at R6 #1 Woodstock
Class 5A
R2 #1 Eagle’s Landing at R5 #1 Tri-Cities
R5 #4 Jackson-Atlanta at R4 #2 Tucker
R2 #3 Warner Robins at R8 #2 Winder-Barrow
R2 #2 Dutchtown at R6 #1 Kell
Class 4A
R6 #2 Westminster at R2 #1 Baldwin
R3 #1 New Hampstead at R8 #1 North Oconee
R8 #2 Seckinger at R3 #2 Benedictine
R4 #4 Whitewater at R6 #1 Holy Innocents’
Class 3A
R1 #2 Monroe at R5 #1 Sandy Creek
R1 #2 Carver-Columbus at R8 #1 Hart County
R8 #2 Hebron Christian at R3 #2 Johnson-Savannah
R5 #2 Douglass at R1 #1 Dougherty
Class 2A
R4 #3 Butler at R6 #2 South Atlanta
R3 #1 Toombs County at R8 #1 Athens Academy
R7 #1 Model at R4 #1 Westside-Augusta
R5 #2 Columbia at R2 #2 Southwest-Macon
Class A Division I
R1 #2 Pelham at R6 #2 Paideia
R7 #2 Darlington at R3 #1 Savannah
R6 #4 Mt. Pisgah at R2 #3 Bleckley County
R2 #2 East Laurens at R6 #1 Mt. Vernon
Class A Division II
R1 #2 Calhoun County at R6 #2 Manchester
R3 #1 Portal at R8 #1 Warren County
R3 #2 McIntosh County Academy at R7 #1 Greenforest
R2 #2 Clinch County at R6 #1 Macon County
