High School Sports Blog

State high school basketball quarterfinals schedule

By Score Atlanta
19 minutes ago

Girls

(Girls games scheduled for Tuesday, but subject to change)

Class 7A

R2 #1 Campbell at R5 #1 Cherokee

R3 #1 North Paulding at R8 #1 Buford

R7 #1 Norcross at R4 #1 Grayson

R6 #1 Milton at R1 #1 Lowndes

Class 6A

R1 #2 Veterans at R5 #1 Langston Hughes

R3 #1 Woodward Academy at R8 #1 North Forsyth

R7 #1 Pope at R4 #1 Marist

R6 #1 River Ridge at R1 #1 Tift County

Class 5A

R2 #1 Union Grove at R5 #1 Jackson-Atlanta

R7 #2 Cartersville at R3 #1 Harris County

R7 #1 Dalton at R4 #1 Arabia Mountain

R5 #2 Midtown at R2 #2 Jones County

Class 4A

R2 #1 Baldwin at R5 #1 Stockbridge

R4 #2 Fayette County at R8 #1 Chestatee

R8 #2 North Oconee at R4 #1 Starr’s Mill

R6 #1 Holy Innocents’ at R1 #1 Hardaway

Class 3A

R7 #3 White County at R1 #2 Monroe

R4 #2 Morgan County at R8 #1 Hebron Christian

R7 #1 Wesleyan at R4 #1 Cross Creek

R8 #3 Hart County at R1 #1 Carver-Columbus

Class 2A

R2 #1 Central-Macon at R5 #1 Columbia

R4 #2 Josey at R8 #1 Banks County

R7 #1 Murray County at R4 #1 Butler

R6 #1 Mt. Paran at R1 #1 Dodge County

Class A Division I

R6 #2 Galloway at R2 #1 Swainsboro

R3 #1 Bryan County at R8 #1 Rabun County

R8 #2 Athens Christian at R4 #1 Lamar County

R2 #2 East Laurens at R6 #1 St. Francis

Class A Division II

R6 #2 Chattahoochee County at R2 #1 Clinch County

R7 #2 Christian Heritage at R3 #1 Montgomery County

R7 #1 Greenforest at R4 #1 Wilcox County

R6 #1 Taylor County at R1 #1 Seminole County

Boys

(Boys games scheduled for Wednesday, but subject to change)

Class 7A

R2 #1 Campbell at R5 #1 Wheeler

R7 #2 Norcross at R3 #1 McEachern

R7 #1 Peachtree Ridge at R4 #1 Grayson

R2 #2 Pebblebrook at R6 #1 Milton

Class 6A

R2 #1 Grovetown at R5 #1 Alexander

R5 #4 Douglas County at R3 #1 Woodward Academy

R5 #3 Langston Hughes at R3 #2 Jonesboro

R4 #4 Riverwood at R6 #1 Woodstock

Class 5A

R2 #1 Eagle’s Landing at R5 #1 Tri-Cities

R5 #4 Jackson-Atlanta at R4 #2 Tucker

R2 #3 Warner Robins at R8 #2 Winder-Barrow

R2 #2 Dutchtown at R6 #1 Kell

Class 4A

R6 #2 Westminster at R2 #1 Baldwin

R3 #1 New Hampstead at R8 #1 North Oconee

R8 #2 Seckinger at R3 #2 Benedictine

R4 #4 Whitewater at R6 #1 Holy Innocents’

Class 3A

R1 #2 Monroe at R5 #1 Sandy Creek

R1 #2 Carver-Columbus at R8 #1 Hart County

R8 #2 Hebron Christian at R3 #2 Johnson-Savannah

R5 #2 Douglass at R1 #1 Dougherty

Class 2A

R4 #3 Butler at R6 #2 South Atlanta

R3 #1 Toombs County at R8 #1 Athens Academy

R7 #1 Model at R4 #1 Westside-Augusta

R5 #2 Columbia at R2 #2 Southwest-Macon

Class A Division I

R1 #2 Pelham at R6 #2 Paideia

R7 #2 Darlington at R3 #1 Savannah

R6 #4 Mt. Pisgah at R2 #3 Bleckley County

R2 #2 East Laurens at R6 #1 Mt. Vernon

Class A Division II

R1 #2 Calhoun County at R6 #2 Manchester

R3 #1 Portal at R8 #1 Warren County

R3 #2 McIntosh County Academy at R7 #1 Greenforest

R2 #2 Clinch County at R6 #1 Macon County

