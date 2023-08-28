BreakingNews
Meadows defends actions as he testifies in federal court

Propst throws headset at son in Alabama return to coaching

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

High School Sports Blog
By
13 minutes ago
X

Rush Propst, the former Georgia high school coach who won state titles amid controversy at Colquitt County and Valdosta, is back on the sidelines in Alabama, and his first game with his new team brought new controversy.

Pell City, Propst’s new team, lost its opener to Moody 28-24, and Propst made news by throwing his headset at his son, John David Propst, on the sideline.

According to AL.com, which first chronicled it, the incident occurred on a play in which Moody was flagged for a late hit out of bounds. John David Propst reportedly was about to join the fray when coach Propst objected, throwing his headset at him. It broke after hitting the son’s helmet.

“He knows better than to do some stupid [stuff],” Propst said, according to AL.com. “I got mad at him, but he’s mine and I’ll discipline him come Sunday, but there’s just things you can’t do, you know?”

Propst has not coached since the 2020 season at Valdosta, where he led the team to the Class 5A semifinals for just the second time in 17 years but was fired in the offseason amid the GHSA’s allegations of illegal recruiting that led to several forfeits.

Propst led Colquitt County to state titles in 2014 and 2015 but also lost his job there after the principal alleged misconduct that Propst denied. Propst once head-butted a Colquitt County player on the helmet, bloodying the coach and initially drawing a one-year suspension, which was overturned on appeal.

Originally from Alabama, Propst became nationally recognized for his time at Hoover outside of Birmingham and the MTV reality series “Two-A-Days.’’

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

BREAKING
Meadows defends actions as he testifies in federal court46m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
Georgia Election Board Chairman Bill Duffey resigns
45m ago

Violence, threats at 3 metro Atlanta theaters keep officers busy
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta marks ‘new chapter’ as interim superintendent is sworn in
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta marks ‘new chapter’ as interim superintendent is sworn in
1h ago

Credit: Source: Paula Rodrigeuz

‘My best friend on earth.’ Search for missing dog at Atlanta airport
1h ago
The Latest

Class 3A: Stephens County wins big; three top-5 teams take losses
58m ago
Class A: Prince Avenue’s Philo has big night vs. Nashville Christian
59m ago
Vote: Week 1 Falcons Coach of the Week
2h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
LISTEN — ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast: ‘Trump Surrenders’
Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top