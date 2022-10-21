National rankings: Mill Creek slips after loss to Buford

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
9. (11) Buford
12. (9) Mill Creek
23. (16) Colquitt County
28. (32) North Cobb
30. (36) Hughes
33. (23) Cedar Grove
62. (54) Lee County
63. (77) Carrollton
64. (61) Prince Avenue Christian
67. (58) Valdosta
77. (93) Walton
81. (80) Parkview
86. (94) Grayson
96. (98) Thomas County Central
97. (92) Westlake
98. (NR) Cedartown
(Top 25)
6. (7) Buford
20. (22) Hughes
25. (NR) Colquitt County
(Top 100)
6. (8) Buford
20. (22) Hughes
21. (18) Mill Creek
23. (24) Colquitt County
47. (47) Cedar Grove
72. (71) Carrollton
75. (75) Lee County
77. (77) North Cobb
80. (80) Creekside
91. (98) Valdosta
(Top 100)
6. (6) Buford
21. (21) Colquitt County
23. (9) Mill Creek
25. (26) Hughes
31. (30) Valdosta
38. (37) North Cobb
44. (45) Carrollton
45. (36) Cedar Grove
52. (50) Lee County
53. (57) Grayson
72. (64) Westlake
74. (87) Parkview
75. (82) Walton
76. (69) Ware County
79. (80) Roswell
82. (71) Thomas County Central
86. (75) Cedartown
94. (NR) Lambert
(Top 100)
2. (2) Buford
23. (25) Hughes
27. (20) Mill Creek
28. (30) Colquitt County
46. (47) Cedar Grove
53. (53) Lee County
61. (61) North Cobb
69. (71) Grayson
74. (75) Walton
82. (82) Creekside
(Top 25)
9. (14) Buford
15. (15) Colquitt County
17. (16) Mill Creek
21. (21) Hughes
(Top 25)
12. (12) Buford
13. (13) Hughes
22. (23) Mill Creek
23. (24) Colquitt County
24. (25) Cedar Grove
(Top 25)
6. (6) Buford
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author