ajc logo
X

National rankings: Mill Creek slips after loss to Buford

Credit: Jamie Spaar for the AJC

Credit: Jamie Spaar for the AJC

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

9. (11) Buford

12. (9) Mill Creek

23. (16) Colquitt County

28. (32) North Cobb

30. (36) Hughes

33. (23) Cedar Grove

62. (54) Lee County

63. (77) Carrollton

64. (61) Prince Avenue Christian

67. (58) Valdosta

77. (93) Walton

81. (80) Parkview

86. (94) Grayson

96. (98) Thomas County Central

97. (92) Westlake

98. (NR) Cedartown

USA Today

(Top 25)

6. (7) Buford

20. (22) Hughes

25. (NR) Colquitt County

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

6. (8) Buford

20. (22) Hughes

21. (18) Mill Creek

23. (24) Colquitt County

47. (47) Cedar Grove

72. (71) Carrollton

75. (75) Lee County

77. (77) North Cobb

80. (80) Creekside

91. (98) Valdosta

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

6. (6) Buford

21. (21) Colquitt County

23. (9) Mill Creek

25. (26) Hughes

31. (30) Valdosta

38. (37) North Cobb

44. (45) Carrollton

45. (36) Cedar Grove

52. (50) Lee County

53. (57) Grayson

72. (64) Westlake

74. (87) Parkview

75. (82) Walton

76. (69) Ware County

79. (80) Roswell

82. (71) Thomas County Central

86. (75) Cedartown

94. (NR) Lambert

High School Football America

(Top 100)

2. (2) Buford

23. (25) Hughes

27. (20) Mill Creek

28. (30) Colquitt County

46. (47) Cedar Grove

53. (53) Lee County

61. (61) North Cobb

69. (71) Grayson

74. (75) Walton

82. (82) Creekside

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

9. (14) Buford

15. (15) Colquitt County

17. (16) Mill Creek

21. (21) Hughes

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

12. (12) Buford

13. (13) Hughes

22. (23) Mill Creek

23. (24) Colquitt County

24. (25) Cedar Grove

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

6. (6) Buford

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

On a night of great promise, Georgia Tech stumbles7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Breakdown: Virginia 16, Georgia Tech 9
7h ago

Credit: Johnny Crawford

On the road again: High school coaches discuss long travel
20h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Weekend Predictions: Falcons finally fail to cover the spread
16h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Weekend Predictions: Falcons finally fail to cover the spread
16h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Dansby Swanson among four Braves as Gold Glove finalists
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Daniel Varnado/Special to the AJC

Leaderboard: Woodford, Morris, Gibson remain No. 1 through Week 9
30m ago
4 Questions with Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame chairman I.J. Rosenberg
1h ago
List: Week 10 games involving two teams battling for first place
1h ago
Featured

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

Herschel Walker embraces his badge controversy
17h ago
On a night of great promise, Georgia Tech stumbles
7h ago
Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top