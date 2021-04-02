Girls basketball player of year: Westlake’s Raven Johnson

Westlake's Raven Johnson (25) brings the ball upcourt during the Class 6A girls basketball championship game Friday, March 12, 2021, against Carrollton at the Macon Centreplex in Macon. Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Johnson wasn’t the team’s top scorer or rebounder this year — those honors went to fellow all-state members Ta’Niya Latson (23.2 points per game) and Brianna Turnage (7.0 rebounds) — but she was second in both categories, with 15.1 points and 5.0 rebounds. And she made her mark in other areas, leading the team in steals (3.7) and assists (5.8), finishing the season with 116 assists while turning the ball over only 35 times.

“Raven Johnson is one of the most dynamic players to come from the state of Georgia in a long time,” said Cherokee coach Matt Cates, whose team lost to Westlake in the 2020 Class 7A semifinals. “She is a high-character young lady with a pure heart, but the athleticism and drive to take over any game at any point. One of the toughest guards to defend, and runs her team with precision.”

Johnson, the No. 1-ranked point guard and No. 2 player overall nationally among seniors, recently was awarded the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy for High School Girls player of the year. She signed with South Carolina, where she will be one of four McDonald’s All-Americans in a Gamecocks class that includes Forest Park’s Sania Feagin.

“Raven is the ultimate point guard,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said in the news release announcing Johnson’s signing in November. “She’s a two-way player in her presence on both sides of the floor as the lead guard, understanding where everybody needs to be and unafraid and unapologetic about telling people where they need to be. We couldn’t ask for a better point guard, and she’s really just scratching the surface. Her work ethic will definitely set her apart from everybody else.”