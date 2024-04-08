Football hires: Savannah Country Day names coach; Spalding close

Savannah Country Day hired a football coach Monday while Spalding is expected to approve one Tuesday, which would add up to 67 offseason hires with four jobs still open in Georgia.

Brooks County’s Maurice Freeman, who won 250 games in 30 Georgia seasons, announced Friday that he is officially headed to Alabama to coach at Daleville. He resigned at Brooks earlier this month.

Savannah Country Day settled on Roc Batten, a former Vanderbilt player who has been a head coach for 13 seasons in the Nashville area. He coached five years at Ensworth and eight at Battle Ground Academy. He led Battle Ground to a 2016 state title.