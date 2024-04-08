Football hires: Savannah Country Day names coach; Spalding close

Savannah Country Day hired a football coach Monday while Spalding is expected to approve one Tuesday, which would add up to 67 offseason hires with four jobs still open in Georgia.
Brooks County’s Maurice Freeman, who won 250 games in 30 Georgia seasons, announced Friday that he is officially headed to Alabama to coach at Daleville. He resigned at Brooks earlier this month.
Savannah Country Day settled on Roc Batten, a former Vanderbilt player who has been a head coach for 13 seasons in the Nashville area. He coached five years at Ensworth and eight at Battle Ground Academy. He led Battle Ground to a 2016 state title.
Batten will replace John Mohrning, who is now Wayne County’s head coach. Savannah Country Day was 7-4 in Class 3A last season.
Freeman has been announced at Daleville, a Class 4A school that has won just seven games over the past four seasons. Freeman won state titles in 1994 and 2021 at Brooks County and was the third-leading active GHSA coach in victories.
Spalding, coming off its first region title in 20 years, will have a new coach Tuesday evening pending board approval. The candidate has not been announced publicly but is expected to be a current head coach.
Spalding was 12-1 last season in Class 4A under Kearney, who is charged with murder in the February strangling death of Patrina Best.
Below are the 71 openings and 67 hires this offseason.
Arabia Mountain: Julian Washington [Hired: Kerry Hood]
Bainbridge: Jeff Littleton [Hired: Jay Walls]
Baldwin: Jesse Hicks [Hired: Kevin Patterson]
Banks County: Jay Reid [Hired: Todd Winter]
Brantley County: Geoff Cannon [Hired: David Shores]
Brooks County: Maurice Freeman [Hired: Josh McFather]
Cambridge: Craig Bennett [Hired: Tyler Jones]
Camden County: Jeff Herron [Hired: Travis Roland]
Cedar Grove: John Adams [Hired: Roderick Moore]
Charlton County: Russ Murray [Hired: DeMario Jones]
Chattahoochee County: Josh Jacobson [Hired: Bruce Figgins]
Cherokee: Josh Shaw [Hired: Adam Holley]
Columbus: Phil Marino [Hired: Robert Peters]
Coosa: Joey Mathis [Hired: Geoff Cannon]
Dodge County: Thomas Smith [Hired: Phillip Brown]
East Forsyth: Brian Allison [Hired: Dustin Canon]
East Laurens: Bin Turner [Hired: Jesse Hicks]
Fayette County: Nick Davis [Hired: Eric Solomon]
GMC Prep: Bobby Rhoades [Hired: Gavin Tierce]
Greenbrier: Tony Kramer [Hired: Sean Tiernan]
Hancock Central: Marleau Blount [Hired: Brandon Nolley]
Haralson County: Scott Peavey [Hired: Randy Crutchfield]
Harrison: Josh Cassidy [Hired: Luqman Salam]
Heritage (Conyers): Ryan Andrews
Holy Innocents’: Todd Winter [Hired: Nick Perrotta]
Howard: Paul Carroll [Hired: Trey Porter]
Jackson: Chris Henderson [Hired: Thomas Clark]
Jordan: Kadale Jenkins [Hired: Aaron McDaniels]
Josey: Lawrence Pinkney
Kendrick: Robert Morgan [Hired: Emmanuel Brown]
King’s Ridge Christian: Terry Crowder [Hired: Zach Slaney]
LaFayette: Andy Scott [Hired: Ethan Thompson]
Lanier County: Kurt Williams
Lithonia: Kevin Hill [Hired: Kevin Barnes]
Macon County: Dexter Copeland [Hired: Kurt Williams]
Manchester: Stephen Holmes [Hired: Demonta Prather]
Mays: Tony Slaton [Hired: Reggie Austin]
McDonough: Rodney Cofield [Hired: Earthwind Moreland]
Midtown: Delbert Ellerton [Hired: Leroy Hood]
Miller County: Daniel McFather [Hired: Tom Causey]
Montgomery County: Don Vandygriff [Hired: Kareem Hess]
Mount Pisgah Christian: Ryan Livezey [Hired: Elijer Martinez]
Mount Vernon: Wayne Dabbs [Hired: Terrence Edwards]
Mundy’s Mill: Earthwind Moreland [Hired: Sumo Robinson]
Northgate: Mike McDonald [Hired: Kevin Whitley]
Ola: Tom Causey [Hired: Dustin Adkins]
Osborne: Luqman Salam [Hired: Derek Cook]
Pataula Charter: David Bell [Hired: Sam Brown]
Paulding County: Eric “Sumo” Robinson [Hired: Justin Pressley]
Pepperell: Rick Hurst [Hired: Brandon Haywood]
Pickens: Grant Myers [Hired: Craig Bennett]
Pike County: Bryan Holley [Hired: Stephen Holmes]
Riverwood: Michael Young [Hired: Shawn Cahill]
Salem: Leroy Hood [Hired: Michael Johnson]
Savannah Country Day: John Mohring [Hired: Roc Batten]
Spalding: Carl Kearney
South Cobb: Thomas Hanson [Hired: Marcus Washington]
Starr’s Mill: Chad Phillips [Hired: David Cooper]
Stockbridge: Thomas Clark [Hired: Kendrick Callier]
Stone Mountain: Greg Carter [Hired: Marlon Moore]
Tattnall County: Isaac Ferrell [Hired: Pat Collins]
Tift County: Noel Dean [Hired: Jeff Littleton]
Treutlen: Pat Collins [Hired: Alan Shurling]
Turner County: Ben Simmons [Hired: Demario Barber]
Twiggs County: Patrick Wray [Hired: Roderick Cummings]
Union Grove: Casey Smith [Hired: Greg Harris]
Wayne County: Jaybo Shaw [Hired: John Mohring]
Wheeler County: Britt Ingle [Hired: Thomas Smith]
Windsor Forest: Jeb Stewart
Woodland (Cartersville): Brandon Haywood [Hired: Andy Scott]
Westlake: Rico Zackery [Hired: Morris Mitchell]
