BreakingNews
The Latest | Trump returns to court for opening statements in his historic hush money trial
High School Sports

Boys, girls lacrosse state brackets

ajc.com

By AJC Sports
Updated 15 minutes ago

Here’s a look at the boys and girls lacrosse state brackets:

Boys - 7A | 5A - 6A | A - 4A | Girls - 7A | 5A - 6A | A - 4A |

ExploreBaseball state playoff brackets

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Trump’s immunity argument could scuttle or delay Georgia case

Credit: TNS

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash in push to oust House Speaker
2h ago

OPINION
TORPY: Cloudy MARTA stations a way to quiet Beltline rail backers

Black Atlanta entrepreneurs struggle to get loans, venture funds

Black Atlanta entrepreneurs struggle to get loans, venture funds

Credit: TNS

Race-based test kept Black people from getting a kidney, lawsuit says
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Baseball state playoff brackets
16m ago
Boys soccer: State playoff brackets
19m ago
Baseball blog: Pairings for state tournament; begins Tuesday
2h ago
Featured

Donald Trump charges: Quick facts on the ex-president’s legal cases
Rico Wade, Atlanta hip-hop original: an appreciation by journalist Sonia Murray
Ronald Acuña Jr. bobblehead part of Braves series with Marlins