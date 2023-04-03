The 19th hole: Monday at the Masters

Straka was playing a practice round with fellow UGA golfer Chris Kirk, Abraham Ancer and J.T. Poston when his tee shot hit the green just short of the cup and rolled straight in. There were high fives and hugs all around.

Hey Sepp, you might want to save that.

Quotes of the day

“Well, if I were 30, I’d probably be excited about it. At 63, I think it’s an incredible hole. I won’t go for it. I don’t know how I can. But it ain’t about me, it’s about the best players and how far they’re hitting it. I think it’s spectacular.”

-Fred Couples on playing the lengthen No. 13

“There definitely hasn’t been a conversation with me. If there was one, I definitely got left out of that one.”

-Cameron Smith on a potential celebration should a LIV golfer win this week

Note

It is the 10th anniversary of Adam Scott’s Masters victory. Scott won on the second hole of a sudden death playoff against Angel Cabrera. It was Scott’s first major championship and the first time an Australian won the Masters.

Did you know?

It has rained during 47 of the 86 tournaments. Eight days of play have been postponed, but four days were made up by scheduling 36 holes in one day in 1936, 1938, 1939 and 2003. The last Monday finish due to weather occurred in 1983.

Weather

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm with a 10% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Low: 60, High: 82

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Low: 65, High: 88

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and humid with a 40% chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Low: 68, High: 84

Friday: Cloudy and cooler with a 70% chance of rain. Low: 59, High: 66

Saturday: Cloudy, colder, and breezy with a 70% chance of rain. Low: 50, High: 56

Sunday: Cloudy and cool with a 60% chance of rain. Low: 48, High: 64

TV schedule

Wednesday: 3-5 p.m.: Par 3 Contest, ESPN

Thursday: 3-7:30 p.m.: Opening round, ESPN

Friday: 3-7:30 p.m. Second round, ESPN

Saturday: 3-7 p.m.: Third round, CBS

Sunday: 2-7 p.m.: Final round, CBS