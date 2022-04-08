Stewart Cink aces No. 16 at Augusta National

The PGA Tour veteran out of Georgia Tech made the first hole-in-one of the 2022 Masters. Coming to the tee at 8-over par in the second round of the tournament with little hope of making the cut, Cink hit his tee shot, an 8-iron from 166 yards, to about 30 feet right of the pin, high on the hill. His ball stopped quickly and tracked straight down the hill toward Rae’s Creek and began to break toward the pin. It almost came to a stop before finally dropping into the cup.

The well-witnessed ace set off a scene of pandemonium around the iconic hole. Cink and his son/caddie Reagan embraced. They jumped up and down for a second, then double-high-fived as they released. Playing partner Henry Higgs, who had walked away from the tee box, ran back for a full-on hug.