ajc logo
X

Stewart Cink aces No. 16 at Augusta National

Stewart Cink holds up his ball after a hole-in-one on the 16th hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

caption arrowCaption
Stewart Cink holds up his ball after a hole-in-one on the 16th hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Golf
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

AUGUSTA – Stewart Cink didn’t have much fun the last couple of days at Augusta National, but he had a blast on No. 16 on Friday.

The PGA Tour veteran out of Georgia Tech made the first hole-in-one of the 2022 Masters. Coming to the tee at 8-over par in the second round of the tournament with little hope of making the cut, Cink hit his tee shot, an 8-iron from 166 yards, to about 30 feet right of the pin, high on the hill. His ball stopped quickly and tracked straight down the hill toward Rae’s Creek and began to break toward the pin. It almost came to a stop before finally dropping into the cup.

The well-witnessed ace set off a scene of pandemonium around the iconic hole. Cink and his son/caddie Reagan embraced. They jumped up and down for a second, then double-high-fived as they released. Playing partner Henry Higgs, who had walked away from the tee box, ran back for a full-on hug.

The hole-in-one was the 33rd in Masters tournament history after two were recorded last year.

About the Author

Follow Chip Towers on facebookFollow Chip Towers on twitter

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Bubba Watson hits a new ‘best shot ever’ at Augusta National
38m ago
Louis Oosthuizen withdraws from Masters
1h ago
Friday at the Masters: Watson goes from double to tap-in birdie
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top