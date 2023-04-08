X

Masters third-round pairings and tee times

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Golf
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

AUGUSTA — Here are the pairings and tee times for the third round of the Masters on Saturday.

First tee

11:30 a.m.: Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith

11:42 a.m.: Tom Kim, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele

11:54 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:06 p.m.: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Ryan Fox, Patrick Reed

12:18 p.m.: Justin Rose, Russell Henley, Shane Lowry

12:30 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann

12:42 p.m.: Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young

12:54 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Jason Day

1:06 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Sam Bennett

10th tee

11:30 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, Dustin Johnson

11:42 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau

11:54 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Abraham Ancer, Mito Pereira

12:06 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Chris Kirk

12:18 p.m.: Taylor Moore, Si Woo Kim, Zach Johnson

12:30 p.m.: Fred Couples, Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power

12:42 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, Keith Mitchell

12:54 p.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Billy Horschel, Scott Stallings

1:06 p.m. Thomas Pieters, Tiger Woods, Sungjae Im

