Masters third-round pairings and tee times

AUGUSTA — Here are the pairings and tee times for the third round of the Masters on Saturday.
First tee
11:30 a.m.: Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith
11:42 a.m.: Tom Kim, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele
11:54 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Matt Fitzpatrick
12:06 p.m.: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Ryan Fox, Patrick Reed
12:18 p.m.: Justin Rose, Russell Henley, Shane Lowry
12:30 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann
12:42 p.m.: Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young
12:54 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Jason Day
1:06 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Sam Bennett
10th tee
11:30 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, Dustin Johnson
11:42 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau
11:54 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Abraham Ancer, Mito Pereira
12:06 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Chris Kirk
12:18 p.m.: Taylor Moore, Si Woo Kim, Zach Johnson
12:30 p.m.: Fred Couples, Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power
12:42 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, Keith Mitchell
12:54 p.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Billy Horschel, Scott Stallings
1:06 p.m. Thomas Pieters, Tiger Woods, Sungjae Im
