Jason Day asked to remove ‘busy’ vest by Augusta National

AUGUSTA – Fashion has its limits at Augusta National.

Just ask Jason Day.

Day wore a loud sweater vest as part of his outfit during Friday’s second round. Day’s attire had already garnered attention earlier in the week due to his baggie pants. His outfits and specifically the vest are made by Malbon Golf. The vest is white with large blue and red lettering that read: Malbon Championship Golf. It also had, in red lettering, No. 313.

Day confirmed on Saturday after his third round that Augusta National officials asked him to remove the vest during play on Friday. He wore a white golf shirt the rest of the round. Day referred to the vest as “busy.”

“Respectfully, you do that because it’s all about the tournament here, and I understand that,” Day said. “I respect the tournament. That’s what we’re here to do is try and play and win the green jacket. … They said, can you take it off? I said, yeah, no worries.”

Day said Malbon Golf organized the clothes he would wear this week at the Masters.

Malbon Golf is relatively new in the golf attire business, starting in 2017. Day became the brand’s first PGA Tour signee at the start of this year. He previously wore Nike Golf attire.

Day said he did not know exactly who made the request to remove the vest.

“They asked, and I respectfully took it off,” Day said.