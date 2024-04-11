BreakingNews
State prosecutor to investigate Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in Trump case
Golf

2024 Masters: Delayed but underway

The 18th green scoreboard is shown as patrons walk down the tenth fairway during the practice round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

The 18th green scoreboard is shown as patrons walk down the tenth fairway during the practice round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)
By
41 minutes ago

AUGUSTA - The Masters is underway after a 2-1/2 hour weather delay.

Heavy rains came through Augusta overnight and forced a delayed start to the opening round of the tournament on Thursday. The first tee time was pushed back until 10:30 a.m.

The tournament officially began with the long-standing tradition of the ceremonial tee shots. Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson struck opening shots at 10:10 a.m. and Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley declared that the tournament had begun.

Rain may return to the course in the afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected for the bulk of the afternoon before scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms return late afternoon into the early evening.

The good news is the weather forecast calls for near ideal conditions for the rest of the tournament. There should be sunny skies with temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Related

Credit: Jason Getz

Morehouse golfers enjoy first-class Masters experience

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 2024 Masters

Credit: Jason Getz

How to watch the Masters

About the Author

Follow Chris Vivlamore on twitter

Chris Vivlamore is the sports editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has served as reporter and editor at the AJC since 2003.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

BREAKING
State prosecutor to investigate Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in Trump case40m ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Fulton stands firm on stopping Atlanta animal service

Credit: Family photo

Man pleads guilty to murdering 14-year-old niece, sister’s fiance in DeKalb

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s rural hospitals at risk of closure, report finds

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s rural hospitals at risk of closure, report finds

Credit: Miguel Martinez

At Vinings Lake Church, people reconsider what church means
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz

2024 Masters leaderboard
41m ago
Updated Masters first-round groupings and tee times
2h ago
How to watch the Masters
Featured

Credit: Contributed

Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes
Across the US, awe unites during the darkness of a total solar eclipse
‘Skip it!’ A fun early-week Masters tradition remains alive and well