2024 Masters: Delayed but underway

AUGUSTA - The Masters is underway after a 2-1/2 hour weather delay.

Heavy rains came through Augusta overnight and forced a delayed start to the opening round of the tournament on Thursday. The first tee time was pushed back until 10:30 a.m.

The tournament officially began with the long-standing tradition of the ceremonial tee shots. Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson struck opening shots at 10:10 a.m. and Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley declared that the tournament had begun.

Rain may return to the course in the afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected for the bulk of the afternoon before scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms return late afternoon into the early evening.

The good news is the weather forecast calls for near ideal conditions for the rest of the tournament. There should be sunny skies with temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.