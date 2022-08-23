After quiet 2021 season, Kevin Harris bent on improvement for Georgia Tech

As a transfer from Alabama, high expectations attended Georgia Tech defensive end Kevin Harris prior to last season. Harris’ transfer was prompted after he did not see the field for the Crimson Tide in 2020, but he had also been a four-star prospect at Grayson High. He was rated the No. 123 player nationally in the 2019 class and the No. 15 player in the state of Georgia (247Sports Composite).
In the preseason last year, his one-on-one pass-rush battles with left tackle Devin Cochran also gave a picture of the quickness that Harris was bringing to the position. He was also included in The Athletic’s annual list of college football freaks because of his uncommon strength (31 bench-press reps of 225 pounds) and explosiveness (39-inch vertical leap). Once the season began, the awaited production did not materialize.
In his first season on the field, Harris played behind starter Jordan Domineck and fellow backup Kyle Kennard at the rush end position. Appearing in all 12 games, he finished with six tackles.
“I feel like there were a lot of things I could have improved on, those being my first couple snaps of real-game snaps,” Harris said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 5 at the team’s media day. “I think I could have made some better adjustments last year, and I think this year you’ll see a lot more production.”
Harris has a new position coach, as Larry Knight moved from coaching the defensive tackles to the defensive ends following Marco Coleman’s departure for Michigan State. Knight has worked on tactics with Harris such as playing with quicker hands.
“I think coach Knight being my coach, I’ll definitely be more productive,” Harris said. “I definitely love his coaching style and I feel myself really resonating with things he coaches and the things he preaches to us. I think that’ll definitely help me and my squad.”
Harris said that attention to detail and preparation are two ways that he wants to improve from last season.
“I’m going to try my best to always be prepared and try and be a step ahead,” Harris said. “I think this year you’ll see me grow as a player and definitely makes those plays that we’re going to get to see on Saturday.”
Having lost starting defensive ends Jared Ivey and Domineck to transfer, Tech needs more production from returning ends like Harris.
“There’s definitely an opportunity to grab a lot more snaps, a lot more playing time,” Harris said. “But it all comes down to me focusing on my own personal production and how can I better be a better asset for the team.”
Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.
About the Author