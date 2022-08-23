After quiet 2021 season, Kevin Harris bent on improvement for Georgia Tech

“I think coach Knight being my coach, I’ll definitely be more productive,” Harris said. “I definitely love his coaching style and I feel myself really resonating with things he coaches and the things he preaches to us. I think that’ll definitely help me and my squad.”

Harris said that attention to detail and preparation are two ways that he wants to improve from last season.

“I’m going to try my best to always be prepared and try and be a step ahead,” Harris said. “I think this year you’ll see me grow as a player and definitely makes those plays that we’re going to get to see on Saturday.”

Having lost starting defensive ends Jared Ivey and Domineck to transfer, Tech needs more production from returning ends like Harris.

“There’s definitely an opportunity to grab a lot more snaps, a lot more playing time,” Harris said. “But it all comes down to me focusing on my own personal production and how can I better be a better asset for the team.”

