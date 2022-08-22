Georgia Tech offensive linemen strike NIL deal with Hooters

Hooters announced Monday that it had secured NIL deals with offensive tackles, guards and centers from several teams, including Tech, proclaiming them as “the unsung heroes of college football.” Yellow Jackets linemen Wing Green, Cade Kootsouradis, Jakiah Leftwich, Pierce Quick, Paul Tchio, Paula Vaipulu and Jordan Williams have agreed to be brand ambassadors for the 400-plus chicken-wing eateries of Atlanta-based Hooters of America.

Since NCAA athletes were granted the right last year to be paid for the usage of their NIL, several teams’ offensive linemen have shilled for restaurants. But a 301-pound offensive tackle named Wing Green using his platform to make some green with a wing restaurant is a particularly delicious pairing.