Georgia Tech offensive linemen strike NIL deal with Hooters

Georgia Tech offensive linemen (from left) Jordan Williams, Paula Vaipulu, Paul Tchio and Pierce Quick pose for a publicity photo for Hooters, which all four (plus three teammates) will represent in an NIL deal announced Monday. (Photo provided by Hooters of America)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

An obvious NIL opportunity – offensive linemen extolling the virtues of a chicken-wing chain – has opened up to seven Georgia Tech players.

Hooters announced Monday that it had secured NIL deals with offensive tackles, guards and centers from several teams, including Tech, proclaiming them as “the unsung heroes of college football.” Yellow Jackets linemen Wing Green, Cade Kootsouradis, Jakiah Leftwich, Pierce Quick, Paul Tchio, Paula Vaipulu and Jordan Williams have agreed to be brand ambassadors for the 400-plus chicken-wing eateries of Atlanta-based Hooters of America.

Since NCAA athletes were granted the right last year to be paid for the usage of their NIL, several teams’ offensive linemen have shilled for restaurants. But a 301-pound offensive tackle named Wing Green using his platform to make some green with a wing restaurant is a particularly delicious pairing.

“It is an honor to have Hooters promote the big guys up front and advocate for the work, dedication and spirit of offensive linemen throughout college football,” Quick said in a statement. “Like an offensive line, Hooters is all about comradery and having a good time, and I think I speak for all linemen by saying we are extremely excited to partner with a restaurant we already love and throw down some wings.”

According to the release, the linemen will make appearances at Hooters locations and tout the chain on social media.

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

