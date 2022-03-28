Tickets go on sale for Georgia’s first G-Day in 41 years as national champs

Georgia sold tickets last year in order to control attendance and enhance health and safety measures in the wake of COVID-19. But, traditionally, the annual spring game has been a free event with canned food and other donations being gathered for a designated beneficiary. None has been announced so far.

It remains free for students. Everybody else will have to pay $5 apiece for a maximum of eight tickets for the annual intrasquad scrimmage, which will be played on April 16 at 1 p.m. Seats will be assigned.