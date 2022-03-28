Tickets go on sale for Georgia’s first G-Day in 41 years as national champs

ATHENS — Tickets are being sold for G-Day again this year.
Georgia sold tickets last year in order to control attendance and enhance health and safety measures in the wake of COVID-19. But, traditionally, the annual spring game has been a free event with canned food and other donations being gathered for a designated beneficiary. None has been announced so far.
It remains free for students. Everybody else will have to pay $5 apiece for a maximum of eight tickets for the annual intrasquad scrimmage, which will be played on April 16 at 1 p.m. Seats will be assigned.
The game will televised on ESPN2 and will be featured on a live radio broadcast via the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.
Coach Kirby Smart stopped short of calling for another “93K Day,” such as the Bulldogs had in 2016. But the seventh-year Georgia coach credited that jam-packed event, featuring a halftime show by Ludacris, as providing the foundation for the success that has seen Georgia win an SEC championship, play for three others and compete in two College Football Playoffs over the last five years. Of course, the Bulldogs won the 2021 national championship.
G-Day will be the first chance for most fans to get a look at the defending national champions, who return 13 of 27 starters from last year’s 14-1 squad. The Bulldogs will be led by sixth-year quarterback Stetson Bennett, wide receiver A.D. Mitchell, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, outside linebacker Nolan Smith and cornerback Kelee Ringo.
Gates will open at 10 a.m., and the “Dawg Walk” will be at 11:50 a.m. in the Tate Center parking lot. Tailgating is permitted, beginning at 7 a.m. A shuttle service also will run from the East Campus Parking Deck and the Intramural Fields off College Station Road.
All G-Day-related information is available, including tickets, parking and game-day policies at the following address HERE on the georgiadogs.com website.
