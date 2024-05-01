Texas A&M video creates sticky situation for Georgia pitcher

Asked about it Tuesday in a text message from an Associated Press reporter in Texas, A&M coach Jim Schnossnagle admitted he was suspicious of Mracna using a foreign substance to help him grip the baseball, which is a violation of NCAA rules.

“Certainly appears that way,” Schlossnagle told the AP. “It’s part of the game. ... Wish we would’ve caught it.”

The AP reported that the SEC office is aware of the accusation and has seen the videos. However, when contacted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday, the league would not confirm it has had interactions with either school.

“We do not comment on communications with schools related to officiating,” spokesman Ben Beaty said via email.

UGA officials also declined comment.

The No. 17-ranked Bulldogs (32-12, 10-11 SEC) were on the road at Kennesaw State on Tuesday night. Mracna did not pitch in the 9-3 victory. That is not unusual as he is a regular contributor in Georgia’s weekend rotation for conference games.

A first-year transfer, Mracna has been effective as both a starter and a reliever for the Bulldogs. He enters the third-to-last weekend of the regular season with a 3-2 record and 4.00 earned-run average in 13 appearances, 10 of them starts. He has 57 strikeouts and 22 walks in 36 innings and has allowed 33 hits, three of them home runs. Saturday was his most dominant performance.

Mracna originally is from Lake Worth, Fla. He signed with Belmont Abbey out of Trinity Christian Academy but the season was canceled due to COVID. Mracna then transferred to Northwest Florida State College for the 2021 season, before settling at George Mason for his last two seasons. He was 4-1 with 4 saves and a 3.09 ERA last year.

Using any foreign substance – including spit – or intentionally damaging the baseball was outlawed in pro baseball in 1920. Currently, Major League Baseball calls for immediate ejection and 10-game suspension.

NCAA policy calls for a four-game suspension. Vanderbilt pitcher JD Thompson was discovered to have a foreign substance on his forearm in a game against Florida on April 21. Thompson did not pitch against Mississippi State last weekend.

Georgia plays host to Vanderbilt in a three-game series that begins Friday.