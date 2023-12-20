Georgia transfer Jamon Dumas-Johnson lands at Kentucky

ATHENS — Georgia’s loss is Kentucky’s gain, apparently.
That seems to be the case when it comes to the NCAA’s transfer portal, at least. Rising senior linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson committed to play for the Wildcats next season, according to the former Bulldog’s Instagram account.
He becomes the second Georgia upperclassmen to land with the longtime SEC East rival. Quarterback Brock Vandagriff committed to coach Mark Stoops’ Wildcats in the first week of December.
The Bulldogs play Kentucky in Lexington in both teams’ SEC opener on Sept. 14 next season.
The Wildcats certainly are getting an experienced player in Dumas-Johnson. Affectionately known as “Pop,” Dumas-Johnson played in 38 games for Georgia with 24 starts. Dumas-Johnson earned All-Americam honors playing middle linebacker for the Bulldogs during their 15-0 run to the 2022 national championship last year. A 6-foot-1, 240-pound junior Hyattsville, Maryland, resident, Dumas-Johnson compiled 125 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and an interception returned for a touchdown in three seasons in Athens.
Dumas-Johnson is one of 17 Georgia players from the 2023 team to have entered the NCAA’s transfer portal and the 10th to settle on a new landing spot. So far, the Bulldogs have added one player via the portal. Vanderbilt wide receiver Landon Humphreys, a sophomore from Nashville, signed an aid agreement earlier this week.
While he remained productive for Georgia, Dumas-Johnson struggled with injuries the past two seasons. He suffered a broken forearm against Missouri in this season’s ninth game and has not played since. He finished the season with 29 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
PORTAL DAWGS
1. QB Brock Vandagriff, 6-3, 215, So. – Kentucky
2. DL Jonathan Jefferson, 6-3, 295, So. – SMU
3. WR Jackson Meeks, 6-2, 205, Jr. – Syracuse
4. WR Yazeed Haynes, 6-1, 170, Fr. -- Syracuse
5. OL Austin Blaske, 6-5, 310, Jr. – North Carolina
6. OLB CJ Madden, 6-4, 240, Fr. – Purdue
7. OLB Marvin Jones Jr., 6-5, 250, So. – Florida State
8. LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, 6-1, 235 – Kentucky
9. ILB Xavian Sorey, 6-3, 220, So. -- Arkansas
10. LB E.J. Lightsey, 6-2, 223, RFr. -- Georgia Tech
11. OL Aliou Bah – 6-5, 320, RFr. – Undecided
12. CB Nyland Green, 6-1, 185, So. -- Undecided
13. WR Mekhi Mews, 5-8, 185, So. -- Undecided
14. OLB Darris Smith, 6-5, 240, So. -- Undecided
15. PK Jared Zirkel, 6-3, 185, Jr. – Undecided
16. WR Logan Johnson, 5-6, 155, So. – Undecided
17. CB AJ Harris, 6-1, 190 -- Undecided
About the Author