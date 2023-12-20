Georgia transfer Jamon Dumas-Johnson lands at Kentucky

The Bulldogs play Kentucky in Lexington in both teams’ SEC opener on Sept. 14 next season.

The Wildcats certainly are getting an experienced player in Dumas-Johnson. Affectionately known as “Pop,” Dumas-Johnson played in 38 games for Georgia with 24 starts. Dumas-Johnson earned All-Americam honors playing middle linebacker for the Bulldogs during their 15-0 run to the 2022 national championship last year. A 6-foot-1, 240-pound junior Hyattsville, Maryland, resident, Dumas-Johnson compiled 125 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and an interception returned for a touchdown in three seasons in Athens.

Dumas-Johnson is one of 17 Georgia players from the 2023 team to have entered the NCAA’s transfer portal and the 10th to settle on a new landing spot. So far, the Bulldogs have added one player via the portal. Vanderbilt wide receiver Landon Humphreys, a sophomore from Nashville, signed an aid agreement earlier this week.

While he remained productive for Georgia, Dumas-Johnson struggled with injuries the past two seasons. He suffered a broken forearm against Missouri in this season’s ninth game and has not played since. He finished the season with 29 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

PORTAL DAWGS

1. QB Brock Vandagriff, 6-3, 215, So. – Kentucky

2. DL Jonathan Jefferson, 6-3, 295, So. – SMU

3. WR Jackson Meeks, 6-2, 205, Jr. – Syracuse

4. WR Yazeed Haynes, 6-1, 170, Fr. -- Syracuse

5. OL Austin Blaske, 6-5, 310, Jr. – North Carolina

6. OLB CJ Madden, 6-4, 240, Fr. – Purdue

7. OLB Marvin Jones Jr., 6-5, 250, So. – Florida State

8. LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, 6-1, 235 – Kentucky

9. ILB Xavian Sorey, 6-3, 220, So. -- Arkansas

10. LB E.J. Lightsey, 6-2, 223, RFr. -- Georgia Tech

11. OL Aliou Bah – 6-5, 320, RFr. – Undecided

12. CB Nyland Green, 6-1, 185, So. -- Undecided

13. WR Mekhi Mews, 5-8, 185, So. -- Undecided

14. OLB Darris Smith, 6-5, 240, So. -- Undecided

15. PK Jared Zirkel, 6-3, 185, Jr. – Undecided

16. WR Logan Johnson, 5-6, 155, So. – Undecided

17. CB AJ Harris, 6-1, 190 -- Undecided