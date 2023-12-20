Georgia transfer Jamon Dumas-Johnson lands at Kentucky

Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) prepares for a defensive snap during the first half of their game UAB at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 23, 2023, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 49-21. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) prepares for a defensive snap during the first half of their game UAB at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 23, 2023, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 49-21. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By
2 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia’s loss is Kentucky’s gain, apparently.

That seems to be the case when it comes to the NCAA’s transfer portal, at least. Rising senior linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson committed to play for the Wildcats next season, according to the former Bulldog’s Instagram account.

He becomes the second Georgia upperclassmen to land with the longtime SEC East rival. Quarterback Brock Vandagriff committed to coach Mark Stoops’ Wildcats in the first week of December.

The Bulldogs play Kentucky in Lexington in both teams’ SEC opener on Sept. 14 next season.

The Wildcats certainly are getting an experienced player in Dumas-Johnson. Affectionately known as “Pop,” Dumas-Johnson played in 38 games for Georgia with 24 starts. Dumas-Johnson earned All-Americam honors playing middle linebacker for the Bulldogs during their 15-0 run to the 2022 national championship last year. A 6-foot-1, 240-pound junior Hyattsville, Maryland, resident, Dumas-Johnson compiled 125 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and an interception returned for a touchdown in three seasons in Athens.

Dumas-Johnson is one of 17 Georgia players from the 2023 team to have entered the NCAA’s transfer portal and the 10th to settle on a new landing spot. So far, the Bulldogs have added one player via the portal. Vanderbilt wide receiver Landon Humphreys, a sophomore from Nashville, signed an aid agreement earlier this week.

While he remained productive for Georgia, Dumas-Johnson struggled with injuries the past two seasons. He suffered a broken forearm against Missouri in this season’s ninth game and has not played since. He finished the season with 29 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

PORTAL DAWGS

1. QB Brock Vandagriff, 6-3, 215, So. – Kentucky

2. DL Jonathan Jefferson, 6-3, 295, So. – SMU

3. WR Jackson Meeks, 6-2, 205, Jr. – Syracuse

4. WR Yazeed Haynes, 6-1, 170, Fr. -- Syracuse

5. OL Austin Blaske, 6-5, 310, Jr. – North Carolina

6. OLB CJ Madden, 6-4, 240, Fr. – Purdue

7. OLB Marvin Jones Jr., 6-5, 250, So. – Florida State

8. LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, 6-1, 235 – Kentucky

9. ILB Xavian Sorey, 6-3, 220, So. -- Arkansas

10. LB E.J. Lightsey, 6-2, 223, RFr. -- Georgia Tech

11. OL Aliou Bah – 6-5, 320, RFr. – Undecided

12. CB Nyland Green, 6-1, 185, So. -- Undecided

13. WR Mekhi Mews, 5-8, 185, So. -- Undecided

14. OLB Darris Smith, 6-5, 240, So. -- Undecided

15. PK Jared Zirkel, 6-3, 185, Jr. – Undecided

16. WR Logan Johnson, 5-6, 155, So. – Undecided

17. CB AJ Harris, 6-1, 190 -- Undecided

About the Author

Follow Chip Towers on facebookFollow Chip Towers on twitter

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top