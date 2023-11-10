Georgia-Ole Miss: TV, online, radio information

» The Bulldogs can clinch the SEC East. That would be happen if Missouri defeats Tennessee in their 3:30 p.m. game, or if Georgia defeats Ole Miss.

» Georgia, dogged a bit by a perceived weak schedule, has a chance to prove itself against a highly ranked team, which could mean a lot come Dec. 3 when the playoff committee meets to decide the four semifinalists.

» Georgia takes several active win streaks into the game Saturday. A refresher: school-record consecutive overall wins (26), school-record consecutive regular-season wins (36), school-record consecutive SEC regular-season wins (25) and consecutive home wins (24), which is tied for the school record. Also, Georgia has won 42 of its past 43 games and 83 of its past 93.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens

Records: No. 2 Georgia 9-0 (6-0 SEC), No. 9 Ole Miss 8-1 (5-1 SEC)

Television: ESPN will televise the game. Chris Fowler will handle play-by-play, with Kirk Herbstreit as the analyst and Holly Rowe as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

National radio: The game will be broadcast by ESPN Radio. Mark Kestecher is handling the play-by-play, with Kelly Stouffer as the analyst and Ian Fitzsimmons as the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 82 (Georgia)/Ch. 192 (Ole Miss).

Online: georgiadogs.com.