Georgia Bulldogs seek more ‘fight’ on SEC road

“When you’re trying to build something, it is a process,” White said after Saturday’s 108-59 loss. “That’s something we have to remind ourselves of every day. Sometimes it’s a couple steps forward and a couple back. But there’s plenty of basketball in front of us, and we’ve just got to focus on being better.”

Perhaps it was good, then, that Georgia had limited time between games. The Bulldogs did not practice Sunday and barely did Monday before jumping on their charter jet for Fayetteville, Arkansas.

White thought Georgia looked and played tired against Alabama, so the emphasis was on “getting our legs back under us.” As for critiquing what happened against the Crimson Tide, White indicated they would do little, if any, review.

“A quick turn to play another very good team in this league on the road in a hostile environment,” White said. “This time of the season, neither Arkansas or us are going to make wholesale changes. It’s about your focus and your execution and your fight. We’ve just got to compete at a much higher level.”

As for silver linings, guard Justin Hill has been one for the Bulldogs. His team-high 17 points against Alabama was his fifth consecutive game with double-figure scoring. That stretch began with Terry Roberts sidelined with a concussion, and Roberts has struggled to return to form as Georgia’s leading scorer.

Arkansas is coming off an 84-65 win over Florida on Saturday. That snapped a two-game losing skid for the Razorbacks, who are a high-scoring team (74.2 ppg). Led by wings Ricky Council (16.4 ppg) and Anthony Black (13.0), they get 6.3 points or more a game from five other players. Jalen Graham, who represents the bottom of that scale, is coming off a 26-point effort against the Gators.

Georgia, though, is not concerned with matchups. The Bulldogs’ focus will be entirely on “fight” Tuesday night.

“All we can control is our approach for the next one,” White said. “I’m really disappointed in the level of fight. … So, playing hard and with confidence are things I addressed with our guys.”