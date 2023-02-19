Bulldogs are blown out by No. 1 Alabama in 49-point loss

“As good of an offensive team as I’ve seen live or competed against in our league that I can remember.”

Brandon Miller scored 21 points, Nick Pringle had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Mark Sears made five 3-pointers in the first half to lead the Tide.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban was on hand for the game.

The Crimson Tide (23-4, 13-1) rebounded from their first SEC loss by racing to a 54-25 halftime lead and made 16 of 34 3s (47.1%) en route to a season scoring high. It was tied for the third-largest margin in an SEC game for Alabama, though still behind a 57-pointer over Vanderbilt last month.

Alabama 108, Georgia 59

Miller played only 21 minutes and Sears 19 for the Tide. Miller made 3 of 5 3s, and Sears hit 5 of 8 after a perfect first half. Pringle had season highs in both points and rebounds. Rylan Griffen scored 13 and Noah Clowney 12 for Alabama.

Sears and Miller combined for Alabama’s first 20 points and the Tide swiftly built a 30-8 lead. Alabama started 5 of 6 from the floor, all 3s against Georgia’s zone defense, and Miller also made three free throws after getting fouled on another attempt.

The Bulldogs fell to 3-9 away from home, where the Bulldogs are 13-2.

Georgia visits Arkansas on Tuesday night.