Another Georgia defensive back enters transfer portal

The 6-foot, 190-pound Humphrey, known to his teammates as “Julio,” played in nine games this past season, logging 168 snaps and finishing with 11 tackles and a pass break-up. He was considered an up-and-comer among defensive backs before a shoulder injury against Ole Miss forced him to miss the Bulldogs’ last four games of the season. Humphrey’s most extensive play came a week earlier in Georgia’s 30-21 win over No. 12 Missouri on Nov. 4. He played alongside Daylen Everette at cornerback while All-SEC cornerback Kamari Lassiter moved to nickelback in order to defend the Tigers all-conference slotback Luther Burden.

Humphrey was a consensus 4-star prospect when he signed with the Bulldogs out of Clear Lake High School. He was rated as the 13th-best defensive back in the country and No. 17 prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings.

He becomes the 21st player from the 2023 team to enter the portal. Earlier this week, redshirt freshman wide receiver CJ Smith announced he plans to transfer.

One other defensive back, freshman Daniel Harris of Miami, announced he was entering the portal only to withdraw his name later. Harris played extensively for the Bulldogs in their 63-3 win over FSU in the Orange Bowl this past Saturday and now assumes a favorite role in the competition to become a starting cornerback for Georgia next season.

TRANSFER PORTAL UPDATE

1. QB Brock Vandagriff, 6-3, 215, RSo. – Kentucky

2. DL Jonathan Jefferson, 6-3, 295, RSo. – SMU

3. WR Jackson Meeks, 6-2, 205, Jr. – Syracuse

4. WR Yazeed Haynes, 6-1, 170, Fr. -- Syracuse

5. OL Austin Blaske, 6-5, 310, RJr. – North Carolina

6. OLB CJ Madden, 6-4, 240, RFr. – Purdue

7. OLB Marvin Jones Jr., 6-5, 250, So. – Florida State

8. LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, 6-1, 235 – Kentucky

9. ILB Xavian Sorey, 6-3, 220, RSo. – Arkansas

10. OLB Darris Smith, 6-5, 240, So. – Missouri

11. LB E.J. Lightsey, 6-2, 223, RFr. – Georgia Tech

12. CB Nyland Green, 6-1, 185, RSo. -- Purdue

13. OL Joshua Miller, 6-4, 310, Fr. – Syracuse

14. OL Aliou Bah – 6-5, 320, RFr. – Undecided

15. *WR Mekhi Mews, 5-8, 185, RSo. -- Undecided

16. PK Jared Zirkel, 6-3, 185, Jr. – Undecided

17. *WR Logan Johnson, 5-6, 155, RSo. – Undecided

18. CB AJ Harris, 6-1, 190, Fr. – Undecided

19. WR De’Nylon Morrissette, So. – Undecided

20. WR CJ Smith, 6-3, 190, RFr. – Undecided

21. CB Julian Humphrey, 6-0, 190, RFr. -- Undecided