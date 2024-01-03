Another Georgia defensive back enters transfer portal

ATHENS – The transfer portal continued to whir Tuesday night as yet another Georgia player entered with designs on landing somewhere else.
Julian Humphrey, who was slated to compete as a starter at cornerback next season, announced via his social media that he’s leaving the Bulldogs immediately. A redshirt freshman from Webster, Texas, Humphrey will have three years of eligibility remaining.
UGA, thank you.❤️ pic.twitter.com/YcibainFbe— Jᴜʟɪᴏ Hᴜᴍᴘʜʀᴇʏ. (@_Julian12k) January 3, 2024
The 6-foot, 190-pound Humphrey, known to his teammates as “Julio,” played in nine games this past season, logging 168 snaps and finishing with 11 tackles and a pass break-up. He was considered an up-and-comer among defensive backs before a shoulder injury against Ole Miss forced him to miss the Bulldogs’ last four games of the season. Humphrey’s most extensive play came a week earlier in Georgia’s 30-21 win over No. 12 Missouri on Nov. 4. He played alongside Daylen Everette at cornerback while All-SEC cornerback Kamari Lassiter moved to nickelback in order to defend the Tigers all-conference slotback Luther Burden.
Humphrey was a consensus 4-star prospect when he signed with the Bulldogs out of Clear Lake High School. He was rated as the 13th-best defensive back in the country and No. 17 prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings.
He becomes the 21st player from the 2023 team to enter the portal. Earlier this week, redshirt freshman wide receiver CJ Smith announced he plans to transfer.
One other defensive back, freshman Daniel Harris of Miami, announced he was entering the portal only to withdraw his name later. Harris played extensively for the Bulldogs in their 63-3 win over FSU in the Orange Bowl this past Saturday and now assumes a favorite role in the competition to become a starting cornerback for Georgia next season.
TRANSFER PORTAL UPDATE
1. QB Brock Vandagriff, 6-3, 215, RSo. – Kentucky
2. DL Jonathan Jefferson, 6-3, 295, RSo. – SMU
3. WR Jackson Meeks, 6-2, 205, Jr. – Syracuse
4. WR Yazeed Haynes, 6-1, 170, Fr. -- Syracuse
5. OL Austin Blaske, 6-5, 310, RJr. – North Carolina
6. OLB CJ Madden, 6-4, 240, RFr. – Purdue
7. OLB Marvin Jones Jr., 6-5, 250, So. – Florida State
8. LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, 6-1, 235 – Kentucky
9. ILB Xavian Sorey, 6-3, 220, RSo. – Arkansas
10. OLB Darris Smith, 6-5, 240, So. – Missouri
11. LB E.J. Lightsey, 6-2, 223, RFr. – Georgia Tech
12. CB Nyland Green, 6-1, 185, RSo. -- Purdue
13. OL Joshua Miller, 6-4, 310, Fr. – Syracuse
14. OL Aliou Bah – 6-5, 320, RFr. – Undecided
15. *WR Mekhi Mews, 5-8, 185, RSo. -- Undecided
16. PK Jared Zirkel, 6-3, 185, Jr. – Undecided
17. *WR Logan Johnson, 5-6, 155, RSo. – Undecided
18. CB AJ Harris, 6-1, 190, Fr. – Undecided
19. WR De’Nylon Morrissette, So. – Undecided
20. WR CJ Smith, 6-3, 190, RFr. – Undecided
21. CB Julian Humphrey, 6-0, 190, RFr. -- Undecided
About the Author