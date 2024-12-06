Why scheduling and NIL made the early signing period ‘hard to navigate’ for Georgia football

“I’ll be honest with you,” Smart said during the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday. “I think it’s hard to navigate, but we try to recruit kids that, you know, that when they say that they’re coming, they’re coming. And we’ve had a large sum of commitments for quite a while. And it doesn’t keep teams from reaching out to them and throwing things at them late. And it’s never different than it was. It’s only higher-priced and more money being thrown now.”

Every year since 1985, the AJC highlights a group of high school football player superstars – follow along as we road tripped to meet this year’s Super 11.

Georgia had one member of the class flip with, AJC Super 11 selection Ousmane Kromah signing with Florida State over his previous pledge to the Bulldogs.

The only new commitment Georgia added Wednesday was three-star defensive back Daniel Okonkwo out of Hillgrove High School. Georgia was unable to flip prospects Tavion Wallace, Kevin Wynn or Jeramiah McCloud.

Then Friday, the Bulldogs lost the battle for AJC Super 11 five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry, who picked Texas over Georgia and Auburn. The Longhorns have the No. 1-ranked recruiting class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

As of Friday, Georgia has the No. 4-ranked recruiting class in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

“It’s not really a good time to, I mean, there’s no good time to have it,” Smart said. “So it’s, do you wait longer into December where we were and you’re dealing with not knowing your roster? The point in moving it up was to solidify your signing class and be sure of that, and then focus on your own roster. So it may be the lesser of two evils. I’m not sure.

“It was tremendously tough, I’m sure, with Sark and Texas as well. You got a lot going on and you’re trying to manage a tough situation in terms of prep for a game and a signing class. So, you know, others (who) weren’t in the game they probably like it better because they’re not dealing with issues that will be coming up next week.”

The transfer portal opens Monday, though Georgia already has had cornerback Julian Humphrey announce that he would enter the portal. Humphrey played every snap in Georgia’s 30-15 win over Texas earlier in the season, but he did not play against Georgia Tech.

Of the teams ranked at the top of the recruiting rankings, No. 1 Texas, No. 3 Oregon and No. 4 Georgia all play this weekend.

Before Georgia can fully turn its attention to the future of its roster, the Bulldogs must face Texas. A win could give Georgia some much-needed time off and a spot for the College Football Playoff.

“I’m a SEC enthusiast that believes in an SEC title as a significant marker to your season and the kind of season you had,” Smart said. “It also gets you a bye and it gets you an opportunity to rest and recover while others play formidable opponents and tough opponents and removes you from that. So you’re playing for an opportunity to rest, possibly.”

