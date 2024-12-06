Breaking: Man who says he had 3 beers before hitting Cobb teen guilty of lesser charges
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Why scheduling and NIL made the early signing period ‘hard to navigate’ for Georgia football

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart greets fans during Dawgs Walk before an NCAA football game between Georgia and Tennessee at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart greets fans during Dawgs Walk before an NCAA football game between Georgia and Tennessee at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By Connor Riley
47 minutes ago

ATHENS — This was not a typical early signing period for Kirby Smart.

Instead of focusing on the 25 signees who Georgia welcomed to the program this week, he was far more focused on how Georgia would perform Saturday against Texas in the SEC Championship game (4 p.m., ABC). The early signing period moved up three weeks in 2024, putting it in the same week as conference championship games.

Smart noted the disadvantage of having to focus elsewhere, instead of putting the finishing touches on Georgia’s signing class.

“I’ll be honest with you,” Smart said during the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday. “I think it’s hard to navigate, but we try to recruit kids that, you know, that when they say that they’re coming, they’re coming. And we’ve had a large sum of commitments for quite a while. And it doesn’t keep teams from reaching out to them and throwing things at them late. And it’s never different than it was. It’s only higher-priced and more money being thrown now.”

Every year since 1985, the AJC highlights a group of high school football player superstars – follow along as we road tripped to meet this year’s Super 11.

Georgia had one member of the class flip with, AJC Super 11 selection Ousmane Kromah signing with Florida State over his previous pledge to the Bulldogs.

The only new commitment Georgia added Wednesday was three-star defensive back Daniel Okonkwo out of Hillgrove High School. Georgia was unable to flip prospects Tavion Wallace, Kevin Wynn or Jeramiah McCloud.

Then Friday, the Bulldogs lost the battle for AJC Super 11 five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry, who picked Texas over Georgia and Auburn. The Longhorns have the No. 1-ranked recruiting class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

As of Friday, Georgia has the No. 4-ranked recruiting class in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

ExploreWhat comes next for the UGA roster as transfer portal looms, Bulldogs sign impressive 2025 class

“It’s not really a good time to, I mean, there’s no good time to have it,” Smart said. “So it’s, do you wait longer into December where we were and you’re dealing with not knowing your roster? The point in moving it up was to solidify your signing class and be sure of that, and then focus on your own roster. So it may be the lesser of two evils. I’m not sure.

“It was tremendously tough, I’m sure, with Sark and Texas as well. You got a lot going on and you’re trying to manage a tough situation in terms of prep for a game and a signing class. So, you know, others (who) weren’t in the game they probably like it better because they’re not dealing with issues that will be coming up next week.”

The transfer portal opens Monday, though Georgia already has had cornerback Julian Humphrey announce that he would enter the portal. Humphrey played every snap in Georgia’s 30-15 win over Texas earlier in the season, but he did not play against Georgia Tech.

Of the teams ranked at the top of the recruiting rankings, No. 1 Texas, No. 3 Oregon and No. 4 Georgia all play this weekend.

Before Georgia can fully turn its attention to the future of its roster, the Bulldogs must face Texas. A win could give Georgia some much-needed time off and a spot for the College Football Playoff.

“I’m a SEC enthusiast that believes in an SEC title as a significant marker to your season and the kind of season you had,” Smart said. “It also gets you a bye and it gets you an opportunity to rest and recover while others play formidable opponents and tough opponents and removes you from that. So you’re playing for an opportunity to rest, possibly.”

Kirby Smart talks about Signing Day

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz

Georgia football poised to sign the highest number of in-state players in Kirby Smart era
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia 2025 recruiting class has unique feature: 2 sets of high school teammates
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football Early Signing Day primer: What to expect for the Bulldogs this week
Placeholder Image
Four-star Lee County prospect flips commitment from Georgia to FSU
The Latest
Placeholder Image
Despite previous pledge to UGA, 5-star in-state prospect Justus Terry picks Texas 1h ago
Everything to know about No. 2 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia for SEC Championship game1h ago
Bevo, the Texas live mascot, not permitted to attend SEC Championship game
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Timeline: What to know about Druid Hills High School
Out-of-state travel for abortions increases among Georgia women
Weekend Predictions: Georgia becomes SEC champ, Falcons lose in Minnesota