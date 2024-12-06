The defensive lineman out of Manchester High School announced Friday that he would be playing for Texas — the day before the SEC Championship game between the Bulldogs and Longhorns. Friday is the last day of the early signing period for 2025 prospects.

Terry said none of the schools knew his decision, and they were finding out live with the rest of the nation.

Terry initially committed to Georgia in January 2023, before flipping that pledge to Southern California in March. He decommitted three months later, on the heels of official visits to Georgia and Florida State. He then took impactful visits to Alabama, Auburn and Texas, among others, in his senior season.

It seems like his official visit in Austin for the Texas-Georgia game made an impact.

As of Terry’s announcement Friday, Georgia had the No. 4 recruiting class in 2025, after previously being projected to have the top class, according to 247Sports. Georgia’s trio of five-star signees — Elijah Griffin, Isaiah Gibson and Zayden Walker — all come from the Peach State.

Terry plays Friday night in the GHSA state semifinals against Brooks County.