East Tennessee State ninth in NCAA golf after clubs were mishandled at an airport

Georgia Tech and East Tennessee State are tied for ninth after Saturday’s round at the NCAA Golf Championship in Carlsbad, Calif.
Virginia leads the tournament by three shots over Illinois. The Cavaliers are one shot over par.
The Jackets and East Tennessee State are both 17 over par, 16 shots back.
Earlier in the week, East Tennessee State complained on social media after Delta Air Lines ground crews were caught on video tossing their golf bags on the tarmac in San Diego.
Nice of @Delta to handle our clubs with such care… pic.twitter.com/5tcIivt9dy— ETSU Men’s Golf (@ETSU_MGolf) May 22, 2024
East Tennessee State‘s golf team posted a video on X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter, showing a baggage handler flinging golf club bags from an airplane conveyor belt onto the ground, where another baggage handler picked them up and loaded them onto a cart.
“Nice of @Delta to handle our clubs with such care...” the team wrote in the post Tuesday, with apparent sarcasm.
About the Author
Credit: John Spink
Credit: Contributed