Georgia Bulldogs get rematch with Texas in SEC Championship game

“We’ve got to turn around and play a stellar opponent, no matter who it is, next week,” Smart said late Friday night. “And it’s going to be physical. And I told the guys in the locker room, you can rub your bruises and pout and do everything to say, I could have done better, but you better get ready to strap it on and play again.”

Georgia has already faced Texas this season, beating the Longhorns 30-15 in Austin. Georgia had seven sacks in the game and forced four turnovers. But Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck had three interceptions in the game.

Beck has been on a tear of late, throwing 11 touchdowns and no interceptions in his last three games. Georgia will need him to be at his best against Texas, as the Longhorns will be eager to avenge their earlier loss.

“Momentum is a real thing,” Beck said. “But I mean, every week is separate from each other. Now we start the postseason, you know. And it’s one week at a time. 1-0. I know I’ve probably said that like 20 times this year. But shoot, rest tomorrow. A much-needed day off for all of us. And then we’ll get back to it on Sunday.”

This is the first rematch in the SEC Championship game since the 2017 game. Georgia, which had lost the regular-season game against Auburn, came away with a 28-7 win over the Tigers to punch its ticket into the College Football Playoff.

The winner of the Georgia-Texas game will earn a bye in the College Football Playoff as the SEC champion and one of the top four conference champions. The winner of the SEC Championship game will play in the Sugar Bowl.

Both the winner and loser could possibly reach the playoff. Texas was the No. 3 seed prior to this week, while Georgia was the No. 7 seed. The No. 2, No. 6 and No. 12 teams all lost on Saturday.

