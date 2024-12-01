Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs get rematch with Texas in SEC Championship game

No. 1 goes down: Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) celebrates after the Bulldogs' 30-15 victory over the Texas Longhorns Saturday in Austin, Tx. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By Connor Riley
Updated 32 minutes ago

It will be a rematch in Atlanta, as the Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Texas Longhorns in next Saturday’s SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The game is set for a 4 p.m. start, with ABC broadcasting the game. Georgia is 2-4 in SEC Championship games under coach Kirby Smart, winning in 2017 and 2022.

The Longhorns punched their ticket on Saturday with a 17-7 win over Texas A&M. The Bulldogs beat Georgia Tech 44-42 in eight overtimes on Friday night. The Longhorns went 7-1 in SEC play, while Georgia went 6-2.

“We’ve got to turn around and play a stellar opponent, no matter who it is, next week,” Smart said late Friday night. “And it’s going to be physical. And I told the guys in the locker room, you can rub your bruises and pout and do everything to say, I could have done better, but you better get ready to strap it on and play again.”

ExploreHow Texas advanced to championship game against Georgia

Georgia has already faced Texas this season, beating the Longhorns 30-15 in Austin. Georgia had seven sacks in the game and forced four turnovers. But Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck had three interceptions in the game.

Beck has been on a tear of late, throwing 11 touchdowns and no interceptions in his last three games. Georgia will need him to be at his best against Texas, as the Longhorns will be eager to avenge their earlier loss.

“Momentum is a real thing,” Beck said. “But I mean, every week is separate from each other. Now we start the postseason, you know. And it’s one week at a time. 1-0. I know I’ve probably said that like 20 times this year. But shoot, rest tomorrow. A much-needed day off for all of us. And then we’ll get back to it on Sunday.”

[Georgia football injury situation has Kirby Smart stressing recovery before SEC Championship game]

This is the first rematch in the SEC Championship game since the 2017 game. Georgia, which had lost the regular-season game against Auburn, came away with a 28-7 win over the Tigers to punch its ticket into the College Football Playoff.

The winner of the Georgia-Texas game will earn a bye in the College Football Playoff as the SEC champion and one of the top four conference champions. The winner of the SEC Championship game will play in the Sugar Bowl.

Both the winner and loser could possibly reach the playoff. Texas was the No. 3 seed prior to this week, while Georgia was the No. 7 seed. The No. 2, No. 6 and No. 12 teams all lost on Saturday.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, center, along with quarterback Quinn Ewers, left, and the rest of the Longhorns, after beating Texas A&M in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo (5) races towards the endzone before being knocked out of bounds Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws the ball during the first quarter against Texas A&M at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, center left, reacts as his team recovers a fumble late in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

