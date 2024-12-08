Breaking: Georgia defeats Texas in overtime to lock up College Football Playoff spot
No. 5 Georgia pulls off another overtime stunner, beating No. 2 Texas 22-19 for SEC title

Gunner Stockton, a little-known backup who had barely played in his Georgia career, came off the bench after an injury to Carson Beck and led the No. 5 Bulldogs to an improbable 22-19 overtime victory over No. 2 Texas in the Southeastern Conference championship game
Georgia players celebrate victory over Texas after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia players celebrate victory over Texas after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By PAUL NEWBERRY – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Gunner Stockton, a little-known backup who had barely played for Georgia, came off the bench after an injury to Carson Beck and led the No. 5 Bulldogs to an improbable 22-19 overtime victory over No. 2 Texas in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday.

The Bulldogs (11-2) won their third SEC title under coach Kirby Smart, but the trophy comes with an even bigger prize — a first-round bye in the new 12-team College Football Playoff. Georgia came into the game ranked fifth by the CFP, but now it is assured of playing in the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal game on New Year’s Day in pursuit of its third national title in four seasons.

“This team never, ever says no,” a jubilant Smart said amid the confetti falling at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Texas (11-2, No. 2 CFP ) was denied an SEC title capper on its first season in the league and will host a first-round game on either Dec. 20 or 21. Both of its losses have been to the Bulldogs, who prevailed 30-15 when the powerhouse programs met in Austin during the regular season.

But the big question for Georgia amid the celebration was the health of Beck, the two-year starter who went down on the final play of the first half with an injured throwing arm.

Stockton, a third-year sophomore, had played only six games in his college career — all of them mere mop-ups of blowout wins. He guided the Bulldogs to a touchdown and two field goals before taking a hard hit on a run in overtime that sent his helmet flying.

“This kid is a winner," Smart said about his backup. “This kid is special.”

Beck, who could barely lift his arm, came back in the game for first-and-goal at the 4. All he had to do — and could do, it appeared — was hand off to Trevor Etienne, who powered into the end zone to end the first overtime game in the SEC championship's 33-year history.

Georgia went beyond regulation to win for the second week in a row, following up an eight-overtime, 44-42 victory over Georgia Tech in the regular-season finale.

This one was even sweeter, especially after losing its offensive leader.

Beck went down on a wild final play of the first half while trying to heave one into the end zone. Trey Moore knocked the ball away with a blow to the right arm, setting off a wild scramble that ended with a couple of laterals and a Georgia lineman winding up with the ball.

More concerning for Georgia, Beck remained on the turf holding his throwing arm while teammates hovered over him. He finally trotted slowly off the field, but Smart said his day was done.

Not quite.

After holding Texas to a field goal on the opening possession of overtime, Stockton had to leave the game after a first-down run ended with a hit that knocked off his helmet.

Etienne took the handoff from Beck and powered up the middle. The ailing quarterback threw up his left arm in celebration, his right arm hanging by his side.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for 358 yards, but was sacked six times and threw a pair of interceptions.

Takeaway

Texas: This one really has to sting for the Longhorns, who squandered a prime chance to finish off their SEC debut season with a championship. The running game struggled to get anything going, finishing with just 31 yards on 28 carries. And there are plenty of questions about an offensive line that gave up a total of 13 sacks in its two losses to the Bulldogs.

Georgia: The best thing for the Bulldogs is earning extra rest for the playoff, especially with Beck’s status in question. But give plenty of kudos to Stockton, who completed 12 of 16 passes for 71 yards and made that huge run in overtime, shaking off an interception that gave Texas a chance to tie it on Bert Auburn’s 27-yard field goal with 18 seconds left in regulation.

Up next

Texas: The Longhorns will surely host a first-round game, but now will have to win four games to capture a national championship.

Georgia: Smart says he plans to celebrate for maybe 48 hours — instead of his customary 24-hour rule — because the Bulldogs don’t play again for nearly four weeks.

__

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) runs into the end zone for a game-winning touchdown against Texas in overtime of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

