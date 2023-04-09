Citing injury, Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters

AUGUSTA – Clearly feeling the effects of a surgically repaired leg, five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Masters. The tournament made the announcement Sunday morning prior to the resumption of the weather-suspended third round.
Woods was struggling to make his way around the hilly terrain of Augusta National this week, walking behind his playing partners and even limping as he descended hills. Woods suffered multiple fractures in his right leg in a 2021 car wreck. Asked Thursday after his first round about whether he felt pain as he swung the club on particular shots or if it was constant, Woods replied, “It’s constant.”
Woods did make the 36-hole cut on Saturday morning, playing through cold and rain to finish the second round at 3-over par, right on the cut line. It was his 23rd consecutive cut at the tournament, tying him with past champions Fred Couples and Gary Player for most cuts in a row. He said after the second round that he hoped to make the cut.
“I’ve always loved this golf course, and I love playing this event,” he said. “Obviously, I’ve missed a couple with some injuries, but I’ve always wanted to play here. I’ve loved it.”
Woods returned to the course to begin the third round later Saturday and finished seven holes before play was halted by rain. Had he decided to play, he would have faced 29 holes on Sunday, beginning the day in temperatures in the 40′s.
With nothing to prove on the golf course, Woods’ withdrawal and his physical difficulties raise the question of whether he has played his last Masters and perhaps even his last competitive round anywhere. He had said earlier in the week that he didn’t know how many more times he would play the tournament that has come to define him, and his struggles traversing the course don’t seem likely to abate.
He had played only one other event this year prior to the Masters and three in 2022. His best finish was a tie for 45th at the Genesis Invitational, a tournament he hosts, in February. Including this year’s Masters, he failed to finish three of the tournaments, missing the cut at the Open Championship last year and withdrawing from last year’s PGA Championship and the Masters on Sunday.
