Citing injury, Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters

Woods was struggling to make his way around the hilly terrain of Augusta National this week, walking behind his playing partners and even limping as he descended hills. Woods suffered multiple fractures in his right leg in a 2021 car wreck. Asked Thursday after his first round about whether he felt pain as he swung the club on particular shots or if it was constant, Woods replied, “It’s constant.”

Woods did make the 36-hole cut on Saturday morning, playing through cold and rain to finish the second round at 3-over par, right on the cut line. It was his 23rd consecutive cut at the tournament, tying him with past champions Fred Couples and Gary Player for most cuts in a row. He said after the second round that he hoped to make the cut.