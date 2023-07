Tristan Muyumba glad to sign with Atlanta United

Tristan Muyumba said on Monday he signed with Atlanta United because it’s a “big club” and that he appreciated the attention from Vice President Carlos Bocanegra and manager Gonzalo Pineda.

“So, for me, it’s easy to make this choice,” he said.

Atlanta United announced the signing of Muyumba, a 26-year-old midfielder, from Guingamp in France’s second division, on July 6. His contract, TAM level, is through 2027.

Muyumba has yet to receive his work visa so he isn’t allowed to train with the team, which will go for its third consecutive win at New England on Wednesday.

Muyumba has been allowed to train by himself. He said once he receives his visa, he thinks he will be physically ready in 1-2 weeks.

“He looks good,” Pineda said. “He seems to be a very nice guy. Very approachable, very humble. So I think he’s going to have a very, very good integration with the team. So we are very, very happy on him being here now looking forward to the next steps to make him available.”

Muyumba said he can play either as a defensive midfielder or central midfielder. That group includes Amar Sejdic, Ajani Fortune, Matheus Rossetto and Santiago Sosa. He described himself as a technical player who can help the team.

He has watched three Atlanta United games: the loss at Red Bulls and the wins against Philadelphia and Montreal. He said the team has a lot of quality players.

He said MLS is different than in Ligue 2. He described it as more physical, technical and tactical.

“I like the games,” he said. “I’m very, very excited to be here. And I hope to join the team very soon.”

