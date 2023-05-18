Things learned from Atlanta United’s win over Colorado

With the victory, Atlanta United improved to 6-4-3, including 5-1-1 at home. It is six points behind Cincinnati for first place in the East.

Here are three things learned:

Almada is a magician. Almada shook off missing a penalty kick to nail a 25-yard free kick. it was his third goal scored on a free kick this season and the team’s league-leading 10th from a set-piece. Colorado tried to distract Almada with delay tactics and then by lining up a player on the outside of the near post before he slid over to stand inside the goal, and then walked up behind the wall, but Almada still calmly drilled the shot into the upper left corner.

“Thiago is fantastic,” Pineda said. “He practices a lot in training sessions, the free kicks.”

Araujo snaps streak. Araujo snapped his eight-game scoreless streak with a brilliant run of more than 60 yards, ending it with a soft left-footed shot into the near post in the 80th minute. Araujo has three goals this season. After putting only one shot on goal in the previous six games, he put four on target against Colorado. Araujo declined to speak to media after the game.

Now, like the team, he just needs to keep going, according to Pineda.

“He has to create 10 to 15 chances in the final third where he is aggressive, his first touches are forward, he goes at people, and he has that confidence and ability within himself, and I think that is what he did today,” Pineda said.

Giakoumakis sparks team. After Almada scored the first goal in the 29th minute, Atlanta United couldn’t post the important second goal until Giakoumakis entered in the 53rd minute and the team began its all-out, non-stop movement.

Atlanta United eventually wore down Colorado, scoring its final three goals in the final 10 minutes. The team has scored 10 goals this season in the final 15 minutes of matches. Giakoumakis capped Wednesday’s scoring by assisting himself with a chip over the goalkeeper, catching up to the chip just before it crossed the goal line, and then hitting the volley into the roof of the net. Giakoumakis declined to speak to the media after the game.

“He is a leader,” Pineda said. “He is a guy that leads not with words, but with actions that show his intensity, his desire, and his hunger to score goals and help the team in any possible way.”

Pineda also said he was happy with Miguel Berry, who started at striker.

“I think that (Miguel) played with the same type of intensity and urgency as (Giakoumakis), but at times we couldn’t find him in certain spots, but I think both of them did a great job today,” Pineda said.

Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

