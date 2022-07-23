ajc logo
Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United at L.A. Galaxy

Atlanta United coach Gonzalo Pineda gives directions to midfielder Thiago Almada during the second half of an MLS soccer game at the Mercedes Benz Stadium on May 15, 2009. Sunday, May 15, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Atlanta United coach Gonzalo Pineda gives directions to midfielder Thiago Almada during the second half of an MLS soccer game at the Mercedes Benz Stadium on May 15, 2009. Sunday, May 15, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution previews Atlanta United’s MLS game at L.A. Galaxy on Sunday. You’ll hear from manager Gonzalo Pineda and players JuanJo Purata and George Campbell. You’ll also hear from a roundtable of those who cover the team and hear their takes on the player(s) that need to step up, and their prediction on if the team will make the playoffs.

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1

July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

