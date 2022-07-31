ajc logo
Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0

Atlanta United forward Luiz Araújo #19 dribbles the ball during the first half of the match against Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field in Chicago, United States on Saturday July 30, 2022. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)

Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago
And provides context to rumors about Thiago Almada

CHICAGO -- In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution analyzes Atlanta United’s 0-0 draw with Chicago on Saturday at Soldier Field. You’ll hear from manager Gonzalo Pineda and fullback Caleb Wiley. You’ll also hear from Vice President Carlos Bocanegra, who talks about Thiago Almada and his professionalism. Roberson also shares some insight about Almada, and will answer your questions about the team.

5 things we learned at Day 4 of Falcons training camp Saturday
