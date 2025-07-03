Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Claire Hutton scores first international goal to help the United States beat Canada 3-0

Claire Hutton scored her first international goal as the U.S. beat Canada 3-0 in a friendly
United States midfielder Claire Hutton (15) celebrates her goal with teammates during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Canada, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

United States midfielder Claire Hutton (15) celebrates her goal with teammates during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Canada, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
By NOAH TRISTER – Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Claire Hutton scored for the first time in her international career, and Sam Coffey and Yazmeen Ryan also contributed goals to lead the United States to a 3-0 win over Canada on Wednesday night.

The Americans have won five straight friendlies by a combined score of 18-0 since their 2-1 loss to Brazil in early April. The 19-year-old Hutton was making her sixth appearance for the national team, and her goal in the 36th minute gave the U.S. a 2-0 lead.

Ryan completed the scoring in the 89th minute.

It was the third game in seven days for the U.S., which beat Ireland 4-0 in each of the other two. Coach Emma Hayes' starting lineup against Canada included 10 changes from the second game against Ireland.

Lynn Biyendolo, the lone player to start both of those games, slipped behind the defense for an early chance but missed the net. Moments later, she had a header saved by Canadian goalie Kailen Sheridan.

The U.S. opened the scoring in the 17th minute when Rose Lavelle delivered a free kick into the penalty area from near the left sideline. Canada's Janine Sonis tried to head clear, but the ball fell to Avery Patterson and then bounced to Coffey about 9 yards from the goal.

Both Coffey and Patterson stabbed at the ball, and both appeared to make contact with it. It went straight into the net. Coffey was credited with the goal and Patterson with an assist.

The U.S. scored on another set piece when Canada gave Hutton too much room at the edge of the 6-yard box, and she headed in Lavelle's corner kick. Claudia Dickey, who also shut out Ireland in her international debut last Thursday, stopped a shot from in close by Canada's Jordyn Huitema shortly after Coffey's goal. But the Americans created far more chances.

Lavelle received a standing ovation when she was subbed out around the midway point of the second half. The crowd also gave a big cheer when Tara McKeown — who plays locally for the Washington Spirit — came on as a late sub for the U.S. McKeown assisted on Ryan's goal.

The U.S. plays friendlies against South Korea on Sept. 6 in Harrison, New Jersey, and against Japan on Sept. 9 in Columbus, Ohio.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

United States forward Sam Coffey (17) celebrates her goal with forward Avery Patterson (8) and others during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Canada, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

United States defender Emily Sonnett, left, and Canada forward Jordyn Huitema (9) battle for the ball during the first half of an international friendly soccer match, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

United States midfielder Claire Hutton (15) heads the ball during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Canada, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

United States forward Sam Coffey, right, celebrates her goal with defender Lilly Reale (23) and others during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Canada, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

United States goalkeeper Matthew Freese celebrates with teammates after winning a penalty kick shootout of a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals soccer match against Costa Rica, Sunday, June 29, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

US gets past Costa Rica in Gold Cup quarterfinals on penalty kicks

Luna scores twice to lead US over Guatemala 2-1 and into CONCACAF Gold Cup final

1h ago

Matt Freese shined in his shootout moment, and the Americans are moving onto the Gold Cup semifinals

The Latest

Police check cars arriving at the "Alligator Alcatraz," a new migrant detention facility at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition facility, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Ochopee, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention center is set to receive its first group of immigrants

21m ago

Kilmar Abrego Garcia says he was beaten and subjected to psychological torture in El Salvador jail

22m ago

Rescuers search in rough seas for 38 missing after a ferry sank near Bali, Indonesia

27m ago

Featured

The city of Brookhaven's mayor and City Council last week decided to remove the colored panes of glass from the dome of Brookhaven's new City Centre after residents objected to the brightness of the colors, seen here Friday, June 27, 2025. (Reed Williams/AJC)

Credit: Reed Williams/AJC

Brookhaven removes colored glass from City Centre dome after uproar

Some say the colors were too bright, the dome looked like ice cream with sprinkles and the hues distracted from the building’s muted design.

Confederate group sues to stop Stone Mountain’s ‘truth-telling’ exhibit

The Sons of Confederate Veterans allege the park’s changes to its Civil War history exhibits violate state law.

Georgia student going to court after being expelled for warning of threat

The middle school student was expelled after he sent messages to friends about a video he'd seen with someone threatening to shoot up area schools.