Matheus Rossetto performing well as captain, teammate for Atlanta United

Pineda said he named Rossetto as the on-field leader for many reasons.

First, he said he’s a “fantastic human being.” Rossetto, a talented guitar player, is always smiling, always positive, according to his manager.

Explore 3 Atlanta United players who need to step up for team to make playoffs

Second, Rossetto actually is among the longest-tenured players, who also were healthy, on the team. He joined before the 2020 season from Athletico Paranaense in his native Brazil. Pineda said he liked that the team’s supporters had that connection with Rossetto.

Rossetto also is playing as well as he ever has for the team.

A player who typically played more laterally than vertically the previous two seasons, Rossetto has started to move the ball forward to engage the attacking players. He already has almost as many progressive passes this season, 47, as all of last season, 46, in 325 fewer attempts.

Pineda said that is a result of the team getting a full preseason to learn preferred tactics. Last season, Pineda said the approach was more game-to-game in an attempt to win three points and eventually make the playoffs. With a better understanding of what Pineda wants, and of his teammates, Rossetto is able to show more of his potential.

“He's done a great job being calm, staying in the moment and not making the captaincy or any leadership position pull him out of his normal self. I think he's a good guy, and everyone likes him in the locker room." - Brooks Lennon, on teammate and captain Matheus Rossetto

“… That is part of the mix of why he’s progressing in his game,” Pineda said. “One of my main requests to midfielders is they receive the ball in tough areas, they have to be able to progress the ball, whether it’s turning, whether it’s combining, I don’t care, they just need to move the ball from defenders to the attacking midfielders. And that’s the main goal for them. And he’s been understanding that.”

Rossetto’s ability to escape pressure in tight spaces reminds one of previous Atlanta United player Darlington Nagbe.

“He’s always reliable on the field, he wants the ball, he wants to play with some personality on the field, he’s able to turn under pressure,” Pineda said. “So the players respect him for that personality. Maybe he’s not loud, he’s not a guy that he’s going to yell at others; he is the guy that’s going to win the ball in tough moments of the game.”

Rossetto may not yell at his teammates, but he will do one thing that is a captain’s job: get into the referees.

Pineda laughed when that was pointed out because he said he needs help in that area. He became so infuriated with the referees in the game against Columbus that he received a red card after throwing down his jacket. Rossetto had been subbed off to start the second half and replaced by Martinez, who took the armband and picked up where Rossetto left off in expressing Atlanta United’s viewpoint about some of the calls being made.

“I like that for Rossetto, the position that he’s in the middle of the park,” Pineda said. “I like to have someone that can talk and can pass the messages around to everyone because they are the center of the team.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. Sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 vs. Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

Aug. 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

Aug. 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE