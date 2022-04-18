ajc logo
Atlanta United’s Guzan suffers ruptured Achilles

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan (1) celebrates during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Atlanta. Atlanta United won 3-1. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Credit: AP

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta United goalkeeper and captain Brad Guzan suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in his right leg during Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Cincinnati, according to information provided by the team on Monday. He will miss the rest of the season.

Guzan, 37, was moving toward the ball when he suddenly went to the ground during the second half of the game.

The team said a date for surgery has yet to determined.

Guzan was replaced by Bobby Shuttleworth. The team’s third goalkeeper, Dylan Castanheira, suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during a training session two weeks ago. The team can place Guzan on the season-ending injury reserve list and sign another goalkeeper.

Guzan signed with Atlanta United in its inaugural 2017 season after spending the previous nine years in England playing for Aston Villa, Hull and Middlesbrough. Guzan has 140 appearances for the Five Stripes.

