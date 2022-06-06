3 Atlanta United players who need to step up for team to make playoffs

If Atlanta United is going to earn enough points to secure one of the top four seeds in the MLS playoffs, which would allow it to host at least one game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, it’s going to need a few of its key players to increase their production.
The team, beset by injuries up and down its roster, has still earned 16 points in 13 games. It is tied with four teams for eighth place in the Eastern Conference and is only two points away from seventh-place Miami.
Atlanta is seven points from fourth-place Red Bulls, who have the last home playoff slot, and 10 points from defending champ NYCFC, which is in first place. The Five Stripes are currently closer to the bottom of the table (five points from Chicago) than the top with 21 games remaining. The team will resume its league season when it hosts Miami on June 19 - and thirteen of its remaining games will be against teams that are currently above the red playoff line.
Three players who need to step up are currently playing well, but increased production could mean the difference in the team earning three points for a win, compared to one for a draw and none for a loss.
Luiz Araujo. The winger has two goals and one assist in eight appearances totaling 509 minutes. He was forced to miss five games because of a hamstring injury sustained in the first half of the first game. He is still developing chemistry with Marcelino Moreno, Thiago Almada and Brooks Lennon. Araujo’s skill is evident. He’s a fantastic dribbler, tenacious presser and doesn’t get cheated when he puts his laces through the ball while shooting. He can consider himself unlucky to not have a few more goals. He’s been the victim of great goalkeeping or bad luck on a few of his shots. But the team needs more than one goal and a half-assist every four appearances. The more that he, Moreno, Almada, Lennon and Josef Martinez get to play together the more Araujo’s production should increase. He said a few weeks ago, after returning form the injury, that the team’s supporters were going to see the true Araujo. It’s time.
Alan Franco. The centerback typically plays very well for 89 minutes and 55 seconds of every game. It’s those five seconds when he switches off that continue to get punished, such as the first goal scored by Colorado in the season’s second game. Franco is a very good defender, good with the ball at his feet and good in the air. With Miles Robinson out for the season, and either the up-and-coming George Campbell or Alex de John playing as the second centerback, Franco needs to be consistent for 90 minutes, particularly when defending and getting teammates in the right spots on set pieces. The team can’t keep giving up goals from free kicks if it hopes to make up the ground between it and the top four seeds. It’s a lot of pressure because the team has also lost starting goalkeeper Brad Guzan and starting defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso to season-ending injuries. But Franco is the most experienced player left on the back line. He needs to show that experience for 90 minutes.
Emerson Hyndman. The midfielder may seem like an odd inclusion on this list because he has yet to start a game but I think that is going to change soon because his skill set best fits what manager Gonzalo Pineda wants from the offense: quick passing, finding spaces in the opponent’s formation, and late runs into the box for scoring opportunities. Hyndman has started because the team is being cautious with his minutes after he underwent ACL surgery almost a year ago. Matheus Rossetto has started to develop nicely as a central midfielder but he still has tendencies to hang back rather than get up the field and become involved in the attack. He has yet to score a goal or post an assist in almost 3,000 minutes played with the club. Hyndman, who has four goals and six assists in almost 3,100 minutes, consistently gets forward to add another option.
x
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.
And the Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. Sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.
-
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1
March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3
April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0
April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0
April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1
May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2
May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1
June 19 vs Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
About the Author