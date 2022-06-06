3 Atlanta United players who need to step up for team to make playoffs

Alan Franco. The centerback typically plays very well for 89 minutes and 55 seconds of every game. It’s those five seconds when he switches off that continue to get punished, such as the first goal scored by Colorado in the season’s second game. Franco is a very good defender, good with the ball at his feet and good in the air. With Miles Robinson out for the season, and either the up-and-coming George Campbell or Alex de John playing as the second centerback, Franco needs to be consistent for 90 minutes, particularly when defending and getting teammates in the right spots on set pieces. The team can’t keep giving up goals from free kicks if it hopes to make up the ground between it and the top four seeds. It’s a lot of pressure because the team has also lost starting goalkeeper Brad Guzan and starting defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso to season-ending injuries. But Franco is the most experienced player left on the back line. He needs to show that experience for 90 minutes.

Emerson Hyndman. The midfielder may seem like an odd inclusion on this list because he has yet to start a game but I think that is going to change soon because his skill set best fits what manager Gonzalo Pineda wants from the offense: quick passing, finding spaces in the opponent’s formation, and late runs into the box for scoring opportunities. Hyndman has started because the team is being cautious with his minutes after he underwent ACL surgery almost a year ago. Matheus Rossetto has started to develop nicely as a central midfielder but he still has tendencies to hang back rather than get up the field and become involved in the attack. He has yet to score a goal or post an assist in almost 3,000 minutes played with the club. Hyndman, who has four goals and six assists in almost 3,100 minutes, consistently gets forward to add another option.

x

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.

And the Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. Sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 vs Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE