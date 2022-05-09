Atlanta United’s Robinson out for MLS season

Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson will miss the rest of the MLS season after suffering a ruptured left Achilles tendon in the first half of Saturday’s 4-1 win against Chicago at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The team provided the injury update on its captain on Monday. Robinson is scheduled to undergo surgery Monday afternoon.
Robinson, 25, suffered the injury during the 14th minute. He is the third player on the team to suffer a ruptured Achilles this season. Backup goalkeeper Dylan Castanheira suffered one during training on grass on April 6. Starting goalkeeper Brad Guzan suffered one during a game against Cincinnati on April 16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which has turf.
The injury to Robinson will likely cost him a chance to represent the U.S. in the World Cup in Qatar in November. He was an integral part of the national team during its qualifying games.
Alex de John came on for Robinson against Chicago. The team also has George Campbell, who is also injured.
Robinson was the team’s first draft pick, selected with the second pick, in the 2017 draft after a standout career at Syracuse.
Robinson didn’t become a starter until 2019 but became one of the best defenders in MLS. He has 96 appearances, including 85 starts, for the Five Stripes. After Guzan suffered his injury, manager Gonzalo Pineda made Robinson the team’s captain because of his experience, durability and leadership.
Pineda said on Saturday that the team has done a self-analysis to try to pinpoint why its players have suffered so many injuries this season. He said that there is nothing that can be done differently and summed it up as “bad luck.”
In addition to Guzan, Robinson and Castanheira, midfielder Ozzie Alonso will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL after a tackle against D.C. United. Other players who have missed numerous games because of injury or recovery include Machop Chol, Matheus Rossetto, Franco Ibarra, Santiago Sosa, Josef Martinez, Luiz Araujo, Emerson Hyndman, Campbell, Caleb Wiley and Dom Dwyer.
Pineda said during his career he’s never experienced a series of injuries like have happened this season.
