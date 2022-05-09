BreakingNews
Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in NW Atlanta
Atlanta United’s Robinson out for MLS season

Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson (12) reacts after being injured during his game against Chicago Fire FC Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson (12) reacts after being injured during his game against Chicago Fire FC Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson will miss the rest of the MLS season after suffering a ruptured left Achilles tendon in the first half of Saturday’s 4-1 win against Chicago at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The team provided the injury update on its captain on Monday. Robinson is scheduled to undergo surgery Monday afternoon.

Robinson, 25, suffered the injury during the 14th minute. He is the third player on the team to suffer a ruptured Achilles this season. Backup goalkeeper Dylan Castanheira suffered one during training on grass on April 6. Starting goalkeeper Brad Guzan suffered one during a game against Cincinnati on April 16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which has turf.

The injury to Robinson will likely cost him a chance to represent the U.S. in the World Cup in Qatar in November. He was an integral part of the national team during its qualifying games.

Alex de John came on for Robinson against Chicago. The team also has George Campbell, who is also injured.

Robinson was the team’s first draft pick, selected with the second pick, in the 2017 draft after a standout career at Syracuse.

Robinson didn’t become a starter until 2019 but became one of the best defenders in MLS. He has 96 appearances, including 85 starts, for the Five Stripes. After Guzan suffered his injury, manager Gonzalo Pineda made Robinson the team’s captain because of his experience, durability and leadership.

Pineda said on Saturday that the team has done a self-analysis to try to pinpoint why its players have suffered so many injuries this season. He said that there is nothing that can be done differently and summed it up as “bad luck.”

In addition to Guzan, Robinson and Castanheira, midfielder Ozzie Alonso will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL after a tackle against D.C. United. Other players who have missed numerous games because of injury or recovery include Machop Chol, Matheus Rossetto, Franco Ibarra, Santiago Sosa, Josef Martinez, Luiz Araujo, Emerson Hyndman, Campbell, Caleb Wiley and Dom Dwyer.

Pineda said during his career he’s never experienced a series of injuries like have happened this season.

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 vs. New England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

