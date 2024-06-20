MARTA to host Copa America viewing party

It might be just the beginning with Atlanta to host some 2026 World Cup matches.

“We’re excited to come together to watch some of the best soccer players in the world compete,” MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood said in a statement. “Together with our partner Soccer in the Streets, we plan to host more events like this, especially with Atlanta hosting eight matches during World Cup 2026.”

The watch party will be from 7-10 p.m. The match is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Parking at West End Station is limited. Attendees are urged to take MARTA to West End Station or park at Oakland City Station and ride the train one stop.

"موتشاتشوس" في وسط مدينة أتلانتا 🇦🇷🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4wT7Bymzrr — Messi Xtra (@M30Xtra) June 20, 2024

More than 70,000 tickets have been sold for the match between Argentina and Canada. Tickets are officially sold out.

Argentina fans took to the streets in downtown Atlanta along Peachtree Street on Wednesday, shutting down traffic near the Westin, Hooters and Hard Rock Cafe.