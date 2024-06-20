Atlanta United

MARTA to host Copa America viewing party

Argentina’s superstar Lionel Messi works on a drill during the team's practice at Fifth Third Stadium of Kennesaw State University on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, before the inaugural game of Copa America against Canada Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
Lionel Messi competes for a ball with a teammate. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
Argentina players have fun before the team practices at Fifth Third Stadium of Kennesaw State University on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, before the inaugural game of Copa America against Canada. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
Argentina soccer players work on a drill. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
Argentina’s superstar Lionel Messi kicks a ball as his team prepares to face Canada. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
Argentina players practice at Fifth Third Stadium of Kennesaw State University on Wednesday. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
Argentina players practice at Fifth Third Stadium. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
Argentina’s superstar Lionel Messi works during practice. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
Argentina players take a break. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
Argentina’s superstar Lionel Messi works during a drill. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
1 / 10
Argentina’s superstar Lionel Messi works on a drill during the team's practice at Fifth Third Stadium of Kennesaw State University on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, before the inaugural game of Copa America against Canada Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
By AJC Sports
40 minutes ago

MARTA will host a viewing party at the West End Station for tonight’s Copa America game between Argentina and Canda at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match features global superstar Lionel Messi, who plays for Argentina.

MARTA is joining Soccer in the Streets, Atlanta City Councilmember Jason Dozier and Coca-Cola as hosts.

The viewing party is free with a jumbo screen for the match, food trucks, music and games.

It might be just the beginning with Atlanta to host some 2026 World Cup matches.

“We’re excited to come together to watch some of the best soccer players in the world compete,” MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood said in a statement. “Together with our partner Soccer in the Streets, we plan to host more events like this, especially with Atlanta hosting eight matches during World Cup 2026.”

The watch party will be from 7-10 p.m. The match is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Parking at West End Station is limited. Attendees are urged to take MARTA to West End Station or park at Oakland City Station and ride the train one stop.

More than 70,000 tickets have been sold for the match between Argentina and Canada. Tickets are officially sold out.

Argentina fans took to the streets in downtown Atlanta along Peachtree Street on Wednesday, shutting down traffic near the Westin, Hooters and Hard Rock Cafe.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

